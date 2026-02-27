APGA stakeholders have voiced support for Ikenna Iyiegbu as he declares his intention for the 2027 elections

Community leaders commended his loyalty to APGA and his engagement with the federal constituency

Rally attendees called for active voter participation and emphasised the need for strong representation

Chairmanship candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) for the forthcoming Anambra LGA election in Idemili South, Hon. Oluchukwu Ilogbenu, has maintained that Hon. Ikenna Iyiegbu, House of Reps candidate of APGA in the 2023 general election, will still fly the flag of the party for the 2027 general election - and will go ahead to win the election proper.

Obi Cubana joins APC, but APGA faithful promise support for brother Ike Cubana in 2027. Photo: X/Obi_cubana_ZSN

Source: Original

Ilogbenu asserted on Wednesday, February 25, in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng correspondent in Oba, Idemili South LGA of the state, when Hon. Iyiegbu declared to re-contest the House of Representatives election under the platform of APGA.

Ilogbenu, who is currently a Councillor representing Nnobi Ward 2, in Idemili South LGA, and a community leader in Nnobi town, posited that Obi Cubana's tie with the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) under the City Boy Movement won't, in any way, affect Ike Cubana's chances of flying the APGA flag, and subsequently winning the election proper.

He said that since Idemili North and South Federal Constituencies, and Anambra state in general, are predominantly of APGA, Ike Cubana would have a free ride to the Green Chamber.

"We support Ikenna Iyiegbu's aspiration, and we shall support him to win. He has been very faithful and consistent to our party, APGA, and we pray that God will help him achieve his dream."

"Obi Cubana's tie with APC's City Boy Movement won't affect Ike Cubana's chance of winning the House of Representatives election under APGA come 2027. Anambra state is APGA. Idemili North and South Federal Constituency is entirely APGA. We have our own way of doing things here - we reward loyalty and faithfulness. Our people are going to give him massive support to enable him scale through."

Earlier during the ceremony, Hon. Ikenna Iyiegbu (Ike Cubana), declared that his intention to re-contest for the position in the 2027 general election is for the benefit of Idemili North and South Federal Constituency.

"People of Idemili deserve better representation"

Addressing party stalwarts and stakeholders from the 25 wards in the federal constituency, Hon. Iyiegbu said that the people of Idemili deserve better representation than they're getting presently.

He said, "I call this meeting for the good and welfare of the good people of Idemili North and Idemili South LGAs. We contested in the 2023 general election, but all of us saw how it went. We put in time and resources, but we all saw how it went."

"This time, again, I've presented myself for this same position. I present myself to serve Idemili North and Idemili South. But it is not what I'll do alone. It's going to be a collective effort of all of us."

Iyiegbu, who maintained that Idemili North and South lack proper representation at the green chambers, and that the constituency has been underrepresented in the last three years without visible federal presence, stressed that the people cannot continue to wallow in abysmal representation, hence, the need for a more competent person at the national assembly.

He called on the APGA faithful and his supporters to rally round him to ensure that he succeeds in the coming election, adding that his victory is for the benefit of all citizens in the federal constituency, especially APGA faithful, and the party in particular.

Why Idemili North leaders support Hon. Iyiegbu

Also speaking at the event, Hon. Lemmy Ekpo, chairman of the party in Idemili North local government area, said that the present occupant of the federal constituency seat is not known to anybody, and that he has not done anything to bring good governance to the people.

Idemili rallES behind Ikenna Iyiegbu for House of Reps despite Obi Cubana APC connection. Photo: Mokwugo

Source: Original

He, therefore, emphasised that the teeming people of the federal constituency will rally round Hon. Ikenna Iyiegbu, whom the people believe in his capacity to serve genuinely.

Also, the chairman of APGA in Idemili South local government area, Hon. Kizito Anoliefo, represented by his deputy, Hon. Celestine Igwe, commended Hon. Iyiegbu for his steadfastness and his commitment to APGA.

According to him, APGA in the federal constituency learnt their lessons during the 2023 general election, and maintained that the lessons will help the party win the 2027 general election.

While assuring Hon. Iyiegbu of unalloyed support of APGA faithful in Idemili South, Anoliefo urged eligible voters to get their PVCs to make them eligible to vote during the 2027 general election.

The President General of Umuoji Improvement Union (UIU), Chief Ifeanyi Muoemenam, who also attended the rally, recalled that his community supported Hon. Iyiegbu and APGA during the 2023 general election, and assured that they will replicate the support in 2027; adding that how his community supported Governor Soludo to win the 2025 governorship election is how they will support Iyiegbu at the 2027 general election to ensure his victory.

In her speech, the Mayor of Idemili South LGA, Hon. Amaka Obi, announced that come the 2027 general election, Idemili North and South will speak with one voice in support of Hon. Ikenna Iyiegbu.

She said, "During the 2025 governorship election in Anambra, we spoke with one voice and gave Mr. Governor a resounding victory. We shall do the same in 2027 for Ike Cubana."

"Our party rewards loyalty. Ike Cubana has remained loyal to APGA since he joined our party, despite that he lost his last election. Some people left APGA for personal reasons. They returned, and instead of standing in line, they wanted to stand in the front. Such a thing does not happen in APGA."

The Hon. Commissioner for Arts and Culture, Hon. Don Onyenji, said that APGA has done its homework properly and is poised and ready to win the 2027 general election, both at the federal and state levels.

2027: Celebs who have publicly endorsed Tinubu

With less than a year to the 2027 general elections, several Nigerian celebrities have publicly declared support for President Bola Tinubu’s re-election under the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Businessman Obi Cubana and Cubana Chiefpriest joined pro-Tinubu groups, while Nollywood actors Yul Edochie, Bolanle Ninalowo, and comedian Seyi Law secured campaign roles, including positions in Nigeria and the diaspora.

Other celebrities, including Saidi Balogun, 9ice, and social media influencers, have also endorsed Tinubu.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng