Nigeria's First Lady, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, Mrs. Nana Shettima, the Vice President's wife, and several other influential women have been recognised in the "Nigeria Women Annual: 100 Leading Women."

This publication, set to launch on March 8 in celebration of International Women's Day 2024, profiles accomplished female leaders in Nigeria.

Among those featured are Bolaji Agbede, the acting Group Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings Plc, and Hon. Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, the Minister of State for Police Affairs.

Tammie Kammonke, the Executive Director of Gender Perspectives, and Kammonke Abam, CEO of Profiles and Biographies, co-publishers of the yearly compendium, shared this information in a joint announcement released Thursday in Abuja.

As quoted by PM News, they said:

“This year’s sterling list of Nigeria’s foremost women leaders includes tech experts, pastors, politicians, teachers, activists, development practitioners, and C-suite corporate leaders.

“It is a gender-specific biographical compendium that responds to existing gender gaps in Nigeria’s biographical documentation and leadership.

“The current edition would be the most qualitative biographical profile on Nigeria’s most inspirational and influential women whose work would contribute to shaping Nigeria’s collective history in 2024.”

7th annual compendium to mark Int'l Women's Day

The annual compendium, now in its seventh year, marks International Women's Day on March 8.

This global celebration aims to shed light on the challenges faced by women and girls while honouring their contributions to society.

The theme for the 2024 IWD is "Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress," focusing on economic empowerment as a catalyst for creating inclusive and fair societies.

The compendium showcases remarkable women from various fields, such as innovation, activism, government, business, and entertainment, highlighting their achievements and impact.

