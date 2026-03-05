Nigeria's incumbent leader, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, survived a 1999 assassination attempt linked to the Oodua People's Congress

Tinubu became Nigeria's president in May 2023 after a competitive election victory where he defeated heavyweight politicians like Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso

The ruling APC has endorsed Tinubu for the 2027 reelection, in a bid 'to consolidate power' in Africa's most populous nation

Legit.ng recalls that Bola Tinubu, then governor of Lagos State, narrowly survived an assassination attempt on Sunday, December 12, 1999, in which four others were killed. Tinubu, who has served as Nigeria’s 16th president since 2023, emerged unharmed.

Recounting the incident, Tinubu stated that the attackers opened fire on his convoy while he was returning home from a tour of waste collection operations and security arrangements in Lagos.

Then-police commissioner Mike Okiro attributed the attack to the Oodua People's Congress (OPC), a Yoruba group linked to clashes in late 1999, during which around 100 people reportedly died, according to AFP.

Subsequently, police arrested two individuals in connection with the attack on Tinubu.

The Chicago State University (CSU) alumnus said the incident reinforced his belief that Lagos needed at least 20,000 additional policemen to protect the lives and property of its residents, then numbering around eight million, The Guardian reported.

Tinubu achieves lifelong dream

Fast-forward to 2023. In May, Tinubu was sworn in as Nigeria’s president after winning a highly competitive election. Widely credited with transforming Nigeria’s commercial hub, Lagos, Tinubu overcame a divided opposition and a youth-backed third-party candidate, Peter Obi, to secure victory. Tinubu received close to 8.8 million votes, about 36.6% of the total, according to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Once forced into exile by military ruler, late Sani Abacha, Tinubu knows the value of freedom and wears it as an insignia on his signature hat, a broken shackle that looks like a horizontal figure of eight.

A trained accountant, it was the activities of the pro-democracy National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) group, where he was a member, that brought him into Abacha's crosshairs.

The opposition of groups like NADECO and Abacha's mysterious death in 1998 were credited with ushering in Nigeria's democracy in 1999.

Tinubu eyes 2027 return

Tinubu, popularly called 'Jagaban' or 'leader of warriors' by his supporters, a title given by the Emir of Borgu in Niger State, is widely considered one of the country’s most influential politicians.

Three years into his tenure, Nigeria's ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), has already endorsed him for reelection in 2027. Presidents in Nigeria can serve a maximum of two four-year terms. Members of the APC say the move is significant for power consolidation, strengthening democracy, and boosting public confidence in the Nigerian government.

Tinubu's reforms have won applause from credit ratings agencies, foreign investors and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), but critics say they have caused the worst cost-of-living crisis in recent memory.

