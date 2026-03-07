Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Lokoja, Kogi State - Ahead of the 2027 elections, Kogi-born media personality and grassroots political advocate Michael Samuel Idoko has declared his ambition to contest for the Kogi State House of Assembly seat representing Olamaboro Constituency.

In a statement exclusively sent to Legit.ng on Friday, March 6, Idoko pledged to champion people-centred representation and accelerated development across communities in the Local Government Area (LGA).

Michael Idoko declares his ambition to represent Olamaboro Constituency in the Kogi House of Assembly, pledging people-centred leadership and community development.

Kogi media personality Idoko joins assembly race

Idoko, widely known for his engagement in media, community advocacy, and grassroots political mobilization, made his intention known during a series of consultations with party leaders, community stakeholders, youth groups, and residents across Olamaboro Local Government Area.

The aspirant, who is seeking the position on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said his decision was motivated by deep concern over what he described as the limited impact of democratic governance in many communities within the constituency.

Idoko said:

“My decision to contest for the Olamaboro State House of Assembly seat is born out of a deep concern over the lack of meaningful dividends of democracy in our local government.

"For too long, many communities in Olamaboro have continued to struggle with inadequate infrastructure, limited opportunities for youth development, and insufficient social amenities that should ordinarily improve the lives of our people.”

A prominent voice in local media, Idoko has earned a reputation as a communicator, public affairs commentator, and community mobiliser, consistently using his platform to spotlight issues affecting ordinary citizens. Supporters hail him as a bridge between the people and the political system, highlighting his long-standing commitment to grassroots development advocacy.

Speaking on his aspiration, Idoko emphasised that leadership must go beyond political rhetoric and focus on service, accessibility, and meaningful representation.

He stated:

“Leadership should be about service, representation, and ensuring that the voices and needs of the people are heard and addressed.

“Unfortunately, many residents still feel disconnected from the benefits of governance that democracy promises.”

According to him, his ambition is not driven merely by politics but by a genuine desire to close the gap between government policies and the realities faced by ordinary citizens.

He said:

“My aspiration is therefore driven by the desire to bridge this gap. I am committed to advocating policies, projects, and programmes that will bring tangible development to Olamaboro, empower our youths and women, and ensure that our communities receive their fair share of government attention."

Idoko vows stronger voice for constituents

Beyond his media career, Idoko has been actively involved in grassroots political engagement and party development.

As a longstanding member of the PDP, he said he has remained committed to strengthening the party structure and promoting democratic participation at the community level.

Michael Samuel Idoko reaffirms his dedication to building strong PDP structures and fostering grassroots democratic participation.

The aspirant explained:

“In recent weeks, I have embarked on extensive consultations across Olamaboro Local Government Area as part of my aspiration to represent our people at the Kogi State House of Assembly under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party. These engagements are not merely political activities; they are sincere efforts to listen, learn, and align my vision with the collective hopes and expectations of our communities.”

Throughout the consultations, Idoko disclosed that he has interacted with youths, women, elders, and traditional leaders across the wards of the local government, gaining deeper insight into the pressing needs of the people.

His words:

“As a grassroots political personality, I have had the privilege of working closely with youths, women, elders, and community stakeholders across Olamaboro. These interactions have given me firsthand understanding of the challenges facing our people — from the need for improved infrastructure and educational support to youth empowerment, economic opportunities, and stronger community representation in government."

Idoko vows inclusive Olamaboro representation

Furthermore, the PDP stalwart stressed that effective legislation must reflect the daily realities of the people, adding that elected representatives must maintain consistent engagement with their constituents.

Idoko added:

“I believe that legislation should directly reflect the realities of the people, and that elected representatives must remain connected to their constituents beyond election seasons."

He expressed appreciation to party leaders, traditional institutions, and citizens who have received him warmly during the consultations, noting that their encouragement has strengthened his resolve to pursue the ambition.

Under the PDP platform, Idoko said his focus will be on promoting inclusive governance, strengthening democratic values, and attracting development projects that will improve the livelihoods of residents.

He said:

“My focus is to ensure that the voice of Olamaboro is clearly heard and effectively represented at the state level."

Describing his political journey as a collective movement rather than a personal ambition, Idoko called on residents of Olamaboro to work together toward building a more prosperous future.

He said:

“This journey is not mine alone; it is a collective movement inspired by the aspirations of our communities. Together, we can build a future where representation translates into tangible development, fairness, and progress for every ward and every citizen of Olamaboro Local Government Area.”

