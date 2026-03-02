Lagos, Nigeria - There were scenes of joy and deep emotion over the weekend as a Chibok girl and 54 other students from various local government areas of Borno state resumed at the Isaac Balami University of Aeronautics and Management (IBUAM), Lagos.

The emotional ceremony, which marked the students’ departure to Lagos, ended with a colourful reception at the 7 Stars Global Hangar, where the university formally received them into its specialised aviation programme.

Aviation: Chibok girl confident of success

One of the highlights of the event was the inclusion of a Chibok girl, Ihsan Yakubu, among the 54 beneficiaries. Speaking at the ceremony, she expressed confidence that women can excel in aviation.

“Aviation is not reserved for men. If you want to be a pilot as a lady, make up your mind and pursue it. No one can stop you,” she said.

Her remarks drew applause from parents and guests who described her story as a symbol of resilience and hope.

It was a moment of mixed emotions as parents accompanied their children to the airport. While many admitted they would miss their children, they described the opportunity as life-changing.

Parents of beneficiaries hail Zulum

One parent said the programme could transform not only individual families but the future of Borno state.

Several parents commended the Borno state governor, Babagana Zulum, for investing in the future of indigent youths across the state.

According to them, the merit-based and grassroots selection process ensured that children without political connections were given equal opportunity.

They stressed that true governance goes beyond economic policies and must focus on people-driven initiatives that empower the younger generation. Many described education as the most effective long-term response to insurgency and poverty.

IBUAM chancellor speaks

Speaking at the event, the founding Chancellor of IBUAM, Isaac Balami, described the occasion as historic.

“Today is a historic day for us as we receive the first 54 pilots and aircraft engineers sponsored by the Borno state government. This is the first batch of students admitted into our specialised programme,” he said.

He explained that the students will study aerospace engineering, mechatronics engineering, systems engineering, electrical/electronics engineering and software engineering, alongside intensive pilot training and management courses.

Balami disclosed that after four years of preparation, the university secured special approval from the National Universities Commission (NUC) to operate a unique training model integrating academic learning with hands-on industrial experience.

“This is the first time you will find a university where students combine classroom learning with about 1,000 hours of practical training annually inside a functional aircraft hangar. We are raising innovators and creators, not graduates who simply circulate CVs,” he stated.

He added that the programme is designed to compress over two decades of aviation industry experience into a structured five-year curriculum.

Why was the aviation university not situated in Borno?

Addressing concerns about the university’s location, Balami said insecurity prevented the institution from being sited in Borno.

“If there were full security, this university would have been in Borno state. We pray that peace will return fully, and when it does, we hope to establish a satellite campus there,” he said.

He described Lagos as the aviation hub of West and Central Africa, noting that the city currently provides the right ecosystem for aviation training and industrial collaboration.

Balami also highlighted Africa’s growing manpower deficit in aviation, projecting that the continent will require about 29,000 pilots and 31,000 aircraft engineers within the next decade.

“No single African country can close this gap alone. That is why we are positioning Nigeria as a training hub,” he said, adding that the tuition package covers accommodation, feeding, insurance, aircraft type rating and pilot training costs.

Borno state government speaks

The Executive Secretary of the Borno State Scholarship Board, Bala Isa, said the sponsorship forms part of the state government’s broader recovery strategy following years of disruption caused by insurgency.

“Borno state suffered serious setbacks in education due to prolonged school closures. This initiative is part of efforts to restore the glory of education and give our citizens hope,” he said.

According to Isa, the state has also sponsored students to study medicine, nursing and engineering in countries including China, Egypt and India.

He explained that the inclusion of aeronautical engineering and pilot training followed requests from parents seeking specialised opportunities for their children.

Architect and licensed pilot, Abayomi Omotosho Ikuru, described the initiative as a strategic investment in Nigeria’s aviation future.

“This is a very good development. It is a major boost to human capital development in the aviation sector,” he said.

For many in attendance, the event was more than a resumption ceremony. It symbolised hope, resilience and a renewed commitment to rebuilding Borno through education and opportunity.

