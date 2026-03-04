Governor Fintiri hosts Ramadan Iftar to foster unity among diverse community members in Adamawa State

The event marks a historic state government initiative to promote inclusiveness and strong leadership bonds

Fintiri emphasizes peace and social harmony as foundations for sustainable development in Adamawa

Yola, Adamawa State - Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State has hosted members of the Muslim community to a special Ramadan Iftar.

The special Ramadan Iftar brought together government officials, community leaders, and ordinary citizens to break their fast alongside the governor.

Governor Fintiri hosts special Ramadan Iftar in Yola, Adamawa State. Photo credit: @GovernorAUF

Governor Fintiri said the gathering was to dissolve barriers and renew the shared purpose of the state.

The event was held at the Mahmud Ribadu Square in Yola on Tuesday, March 3, 2026.

In a post shared via his X handle, he wrote:

“Today, we gathered with citizens at Ribadu Square for iftar in the spirit of Ramadan — not merely to break the fast, but to dissolve barriers and renew our shared purpose.

“In faith, we learn restraint. In fellowship, we discover strength. Adamawa moves forward when leadership sits among its people and listens as much as it speaks.”

Many people considered the gathering as the first of its kind to be organised by a state government in Adamawa.

They said the gathering underscored Governor Fintiri’s commitment to fostering inclusiveness and strengthening the bond between leadership and the people.

This was contained in a statement made available to Legit.ng on Wednesday, March 4, 2026.

Governor Fintiri highlighted the spiritual significance of Ramadan and reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to promoting unity, peaceful coexistence, and love among residents of the state.

The Iftar reflected religious tolerance and social harmony, as Muslims and non-Muslims shared the moment in an atmosphere of peace and mutual respect.

The newly defected governor of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) urged the Muslim Ummah to continue living in harmony with people of other faiths and ethnic backgrounds.

The governor emphasised that peace and cohesion remain critical to sustainable development.

Fintiri promised that his administration will continue to deliver democratic dividends that promote unity, stability, and progress across Adamawa State.

He further assured that his administration would remain steadfast in protecting lives and property.

