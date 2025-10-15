Peter Obi said no political party could “capture” any region simply because a governor defected, insisting power belonged to the people

The former Anambra governor stressed that leadership was built on persuasion and performance, not coercion or manipulation

Obi urged public officials to prioritise good governance, warning that defections and political alliances could not guarantee people’s loyalty

Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has dismissed growing fears that Nigeria is sliding into a one-party state.

This the former governor declared that no political party can “capture” any region merely because a governor defects to it.

Peter Obi, a top contender for the presidency, speaks on the defection of several PDP governors to the APC before the 2027 polls.

Peter Obi: Power rests on people, not govs

Speaking in Abuja while reacting to the recent defections of Enugu state governor Peter Mbah and Bayelsa governor Douye Diri to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Obi stressed that political power rests with the people, not political elites, Punch reported.

“The people will decide where to go, not governors or senators. No party will capture or win any state just because it has a governor,” Obi stated.

He also described Mbah as a “good friend,” noting that the Enugu governor’s decision was based on his personal political judgment and calculations.

Obi: Leadership about persuasion, not coercion

Obi, who once served as governor of Anambra state, insisted that talk of “capturing” the South-East region was outdated and undemocratic.

“As for the alleged plot to capture the South-East, we are not in a military time when you capture people.

“You are a leader. You tend to do the right things for them to follow you. So I don’t think anybody is capturing anywhere," he said.

He stressed that democracy thrives on persuasion and accountability, not force or manipulation.

Obi: Performance, not politics, earns public trust

Peter Obi criticises defecting PDP members, insists political power rests with the people.

The former governor urged public office holders to focus on policies that directly improve citizens’ lives, arguing that political realignments without performance cannot win lasting support, Vanguard reported.

“The government needs to do more if it wants the people to support it,” he cautioned.

Obi’s remarks came amid growing political unease following a wave of defections by opposition governors and lawmakers to the APC, a trend many observers warn could tilt Nigeria toward one-party dominance ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Wike reacts to spate of defections from PDP

Previously, Legit.ng reported that minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, on Tuesday, October 15, took aim at his critics in the political space.

Specifically, the minister declared that those who once vilified him for associating with President Bola Tinubu are now defecting in large numbers to the president's All Progressives Congress (APC).

Wike made the remark in Abuja during the flag-off of the construction of the main carriageways of the Outer Southern Expressway (OSEX) from Ring Road 1 to Ring Road 2 along Wassa Road. His statement came barely a day after Enugu state governor, Peter Mbah, left the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the APC.

