2Baba’s baby mama Pero Osaiyemi melted fans with moments from her son’s graduation

The businesswoman shared fun-filled pictures of the event as friends and family celebrated with her

Fans and netizens joined in the celebration as they noticed the singer’s absence

Pero Osaiyemi, one of the baby mamas of legendary Nigerian singer 2Baba, has celebrated her son, Justin, as he graduated from high school.

Sharing a video from the ceremony, which featured her new partner, her four children, and loved ones, Pero expressed heartfelt pride in her son’s achievement.

2Baba's lookalike son graduates from high school and sparks online buzz. Credit: @official2baba, @peroosaiyemi

Source: Instagram

“My heart is so full today as I celebrate my son, Justin, on his graduation from high school,” she wrote.

“Justin, you have always been a gentle, kind-hearted, respectful, and loving son. Your caring nature, humility, and compassion for others continue to make me proud every single day.”

She praised Justin’s dedication and perseverance, describing the milestone as a testament to his hard work and God’s faithfulness.

“As you step into this new season, I pray that God orders your steps, guides your decisions, opens doors of favour, and blesses you beyond measure… You are a KING and CHAMPION. Congratulations, Justin! We are beyond proud of you and excited to watch you soar to even greater heights.”

While 2Baba was notably absent from the event, Pero’s message highlighted her joy and optimism for her son’s future.

See her post below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Pero Osaiyemi Adeniyi fired an online shot.

On her Instagram profile, the club owner posted a video of herself partying hard at her club while sharing popular songs from singer 9ice.

Pero referred to herself as a wonderful one, claiming that she is above people's beef chatter.

“I be the great one! Amebo e so ra yin. I’m beyond your beef talk. Ojumo kan, imo kan, ere kan, ara kan, asa kan. Just like Chameleon… Olomo shi kata l’oba agbado. IGI MU JINA S’ ORI. I think you should know So, Abegi ooooo. OBA O LE PE MEJI L’AAFIN. E ma lo ji soro. Na my brother talk am @9iceofficial. @lasolashq we go hard tonight!”

In a previous report, Pero Osaiyemi shared her love story as she marked her husband's birthday.

The mother of four celebrated her man with a heartfelt post on social media, and fans couldn’t get enough of their tale.

According to her, she thought she knew what love was before her husband walked into her life, but it was only afterwards that she truly understood its depth. Pero also shared that her husband didn’t just love her; he saw her at her lowest, even the parts she kept hidden.

She added that he wrapped her in his grace and helped her conceal the parts of herself she had yet to learn to love.

Pero described her husband as the love story she never dared to dream of and the home she didn’t know her heart was longing for.

Sharing details about how her husband fell in love with her, Pero Osaiyemi revealed that when he proposed, he told her he knew he could never be her first lover, but he was ready to be her last and forever.

Pero Osaiyemi celebrates major milestone for son. Credit: @peroosaiyemi

Source: Instagram

Netizens celebrate with Pero Osaiyemi

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

fadekemiiiii said:

"Justin ❤️, congratulations, my darling. You have done so well. May the next chapter be filled with grace and favour. Love you loads."

ms_shadey

"Congratulations Justin❤️🔥."

the_bimboakisanya said:

"Congratulations sis😍."

shantizworld said:

"Congratulations son 🎉🎉."

dpowerwithin said:

"Congratulations @justinidibia 🩵🩵."

2baba appreciates son's stepfather

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that 2baba's son with his ex-partner, Sunmbo Adeoye, recently turned 16.

2baba’s son Zion turned the new age on April 30, 2024, and the musician made sure to acknowledge the celebration with a heartwarming post on social media.

Source: Legit.ng