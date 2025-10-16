Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Lagos state - Former Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose said that three more governors from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are preparing to leave the opposition party.

He stated this after Bayelsa state Governor Douye Diri resigned from the PDP.

Fayose warned that the PDP's internal crises may soon leave the opposition party with just five governors.

According to Fayose, the PDP’s presidential and governorship tickets are “ordinary tissue paper” lacking political value.

As reported by Thecable, Fayose stated this on Wednesday, October 14, 2025, while speaking on ‘Politics Today’, on Channels Television.

“Let me tell you, there are three more governors that will leave soon.

“There will be five remaining. The five remaining, one of them will struggle to catch the ticket, and they all know that the ticket is an ordinary tissue paper.”

Fayose stated that the PDP governors are responsible for the party's destruction by seeking to control its internal structure.

“They are largely killing the party because they want to control it. This is what happened in 2023.”

He said the politicians' defecting to the ruling APC are motivated by personal ambition rather than external pressure.

Fayose dismissed claims that President Bola Tinubu is forcing opposition governors to defect to the ruling APC.

According to Fayose, PDP's woes were caused by internal sabotage and those responsible for its collapse are well known.

“Those who killed the party know themselves.

“I’m still a member of the PDP, but it’s not my duty to fix what I didn’t break.”

PDP Governor Peter Mbah Defects to APC

Recall that Enugu state governor Peter Mbah finally dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

Governor Mbah defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday, October 14, 2025.

The governor explained his decision to dump the PDP under which he was elected in 2023, to the ruling APC.

Gov Kefas reportedly set to dump PDP

In a previous story, Legit.ng reported that Taraba state Governor Dr. Agbu Kefas is said to be considering a move from the PDP to the APC, with consultations led by former Senator Dahiru Bako fueling speculation.

While the PDP dismissed the defection rumours as “baseless,” divisions emerge within the APC over how new entrants might affect its internal hierarchy.

Political observers linked Kefas’s possible move to President Tinubu’s broader plan to consolidate APC dominance nationwide ahead of the 2027 elections.

Source: Legit.ng