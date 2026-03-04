Hon. Usman Austin Okai announced he would not contest or seek any elective position in the 2027 general elections

Hon. Usman Austin Okai, former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for the Dekina/Bassa Federal Constituency in the 2023 general elections, has officially announced that he will not participate in the 2027 general elections.

He confirmed that he will neither contest nor seek any elective position.

The announcement was made on 4 March 2026 at his residence in Abocho, Dekina Local Government Area, Kogi State.

Reflecting on previous political experience

Okai, who ran under the PDP banner in the last National Assembly polls, finished second in a closely fought election. He described his decision to bow out as a personal choice aimed at focusing on other priorities.

“I have decided to step back from the 2027 race. This is not a decision I take lightly, but I believe it is the right time for me to focus on personal commitments and other avenues of service to my community,” he said.

Calls for unity and peaceful political engagement

Okai urged his supporters and the people of Dekina/Bassa to continue engaging in the democratic process and to support candidates who would contribute positively to the constituency’s development.

“This is an opportunity for new leadership to emerge. I encourage everyone to participate actively and responsibly in the forthcoming elections,” he added.

His withdrawal marks one of the early notable exits ahead of the 2027 general elections, signalling potential shifts in political alignments within Kogi state.

