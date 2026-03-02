Editor’s note: In this piece, strategist Kalu Okoronkwo examines Tunji Disu’s new role as Nigeria’s acting IGP and the tough task of police reform. He considers whether real change is possible in a Force long mistrusted and what it would take to rebuild trust.

In a nation where the police badge has too often inspired anxiety and fear rather than assurance, the recent appointment of Mr. Olatunji Ridwan Disu as the acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) comes as a bold statement in charting a new course for the Nigerian Police Force. It rekindles hope of better things to come in Police and citizens engagement; an oasis in a putrid pool. For millions of Nigerians weary of stories of corruption, impunity, and institutional decay within the Force, this moment carries the fragile yet powerful hope that ethical leadership can reset a debased culture.

Can Tunji Disu turn a Force long mistrusted into one citizens can trust again? Photo: officialABAT

Source: Twitter

In a press conference jointly addressed with his predecessor, Dr. Kayode Egbetokun, after being decorated by the President, Disu has pledged to phase out impunity, human rights violations, and corruption, the very practices for which the Nigerian Police has gained notoriety. He described his appointment as “accidental and emotional,” while expressing deep appreciation for the confidence reposed in him by the President and the Nigerian people. Continuing, he said:

“The President’s reference to my past postings and professional record signaled both recognition and a challenge to deliver on this mandate,” warning that “officers must see citizens as the primary partners in policing.”

What strategies will rebuild trust in policing?

Reclaiming the badge goes beyond public relations optics. There have to be deliberate efforts in restoring dignity to the uniform, rebuilding trust between the streets and the station, and proving that integrity at the top can cascade into accountability at every rank. The promise of renewal rests on whether IGP Disu can transform public skepticism into measurable reform and turn a symbol once tarnished into one worthy of respect.

Born on 13th April, 1966 in Lagos Island, Disu brings a rare combination of academic distinction and operational expertise to his new job. With multiple Post-graduate degrees in criminology, security, and Legal Psychology, Public Administration, and Entrepreneurship, alongside specialized forensic and intelligence training, Disu’s career exemplifies preparation meeting opportunity.

Since joining the Nigeria Police Force as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent in 1992, Disu has navigated the complex landscape of policing from commanding the Rapid Response Squad in Lagos to leading anti-kidnapping and anti-robbery operations nationwide. Before his appointment, he was in charge of the Force Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Annex, Alagbon, Lagos. His record of operational excellence and ethical leadership signals a leader capable of confronting entrenched challenges head-on.

Police reform is possible even in systems long tarnished by corruption. In Rwanda, comprehensive post-genocide reforms paired with community policing and strict accountability mechanisms transformed the police into a trusted civic institution. In Northern Ireland, decades of paramilitary-linked mistrust were gradually overcome through inclusive policing, independent oversight, and community engagement. In New York City, public confidence improved dramatically after systematic reforms in the NYPD, combining data-driven policing with transparency and community collaboration. These examples underscore a key lesson: leadership, combined with vision, discipline, and public engagement, can reset the narrative and restore credibility.

Police misconduct and its impact on communities

Across Nigeria, stories abound of police officers betraying their oath of service and robbing the very people they swore to protect; turning law enforcement into lawlessness, and leaving families devastated, communities traumatized, and public trust shattered. While many officers conduct themselves admirably under difficult and dangerous conditions, the daily experiences of citizens reveal a Force that has often failed to fulfill its mandate of public security. The police are sometimes viewed more as predators than protectors with gory stories of citizens' abuse, brutalization, extortion and in some cases outright robbery.

The consequences are profound and multi-layered: citizens lose faith in institutions meant to uphold justice. Families grieve over stolen livelihoods or lives lost in confrontations fueled by rogue policing. Investors avoid areas plagued by police criminality, slowing economic growth. Young Nigerians, especially, internalise a sense of vulnerability, eroding civic engagement and breeding distrust that can span generations. A badge once meant to symbolize protection now evokes anxiety, fear, anger, and disillusionment.

Common abuses by the Nigerian police include arbitrary arrests, unlawful detention, threats, physical and sexual assaults, torture, and extrajudicial killings. Police roadblocks, ostensibly for security, have often become venues for extortion. Motorists are detained, harassed, and threatened until they or their families pay bribes, with some encounters escalating into beatings, sexual assault, or even death.

Acting IGP Disu faces the tough task of restoring credibility in Nigeria’s police Force. Photo: Bayo Onanuga

Source: Facebook

Disu’s plan to strengthen internal security

IGP Disu’s stated priorities, including consolidating existing reforms, enhancing internal security, strengthening community partnerships, and advancing the Force’s mandate in line with global best practices, reflect a strategic agenda aligned with global best practices. Beyond operational reforms, perception management is critical. The Force must act with integrity and communicate a clear commitment to citizens, showing that the badge represents safety, justice, and accountability once again.

Emotionally, the task is as much about reassurance as policy. Nigerians want to believe that the uniformed officer they encounter on the streets is a guardian of lives and property, not a symbol of intimidation. Every policy decision, enforcement action, and public engagement under Disu’s leadership must signal that change is not just a mantra but a sure possibility.

Yet, ambition alone is insufficient. Institutional culture must shift, internal accountability must be uncompromising, and partnerships with civil society organisations must deepen. Disu’s decades of experience in intelligence, investigation, and leadership provide the technical foundation, but his ability to inspire confidence, foster discipline, and enforce ethical standards will define whether this era becomes one of renewal or remains another chapter in a long story of public skepticism.

Why transparent investigations matter

Nigeria’s path to police reform must be deliberate and credible, addressing police misconduct through:

Institutional Accountability- establish independent oversight bodies empowered to investigate and sanction officers involved in criminal acts.

Transparent Investigations- ensure all allegations of misconduct are summarily dealt with, and outcomes are visible to the citizens.

Professional Training-revamp training curricula to emphasize ethics, anti-corruption, community service and technology.

Community Policing- engage citizens in co-designing policing strategies, reducing abuse, and improving intelligence.

Merit-Based promotion- Promote officers based on integrity and competence, not patronage or political connections.

Global Best Practices-adopt models from Rwanda, Northern Ireland, and other nations that successfully curbed police corruption.

Expectations for IGP Disu

The human toll of police misconduct is not measured in statistics alone. It is perceived as unfriendly, brutal, deadly and incapable of protecting the ordinary citizen. Credible, systemic reforms are not optional; they are an urgent moral and political imperative. Only transparent, accountable, and citizen-centred policing can reclaim the badge and restore the original promise of the Nigerian Police Force: protection, justice, and trust.

Disu steps into the role of a top cop, where he will face daily scrutiny. He will be judged by what the Force did or failed to do. Henceforth, he will be vicariously liable for all misdemeanours. He is coming into office with the weight of expectations based on his perceived exemplary record in service, and like a golden fish, there is no hiding place. The promise of Police reform is no longer a slogan; it is a moral imperative, a policy challenge, and a public expectation. If history and global experience offer guidance, the convergence of capable leadership, strategic reform, and citizen-centred policing can indeed reclaim the badge and restore the trust of the people.

The journey begins now. Under IGP Disu, the Nigerian Police Force has an opportunity to move from negative perception to credible performance, from skepticism to confidence, and from a badge of fear to a symbol of hope.

Kalu Okoronkwo is a communications strategist, a leadership and good governance advocate dedicated to impactful societal development and can be reached via kalu.okoronkwo@gmail.com

