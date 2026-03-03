Top PDP Aspirants Joins Adedibu Memorial Ramadan Programme in Ibadan

The leading governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo State, Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, has described love, compassion, and humanitarian service as the driving force uniting Muslims and community stakeholders during the Annual Ramadan Lecture of the Muslim Assistance Association of Nigeria (MAAN) held in Ibadan.

Ajadi made the remark while addressing participants at the MAAN Ramadan gathering held on Sunday at Elekuro High School, Ogbere Oni Lantern, Ona Ara Local Government Area of Oyo State.

According to him, the spirit of love and collective responsibility remains central to societal development and religious harmony.

“It is love that has brought everyone together here today. I admire this association because of its humanitarian role, especially in helping people financially to turn their dreams into reality,” Ajadi said.

The PDP gubernatorial aspirant praised the organisation’s interest-free loan initiative and empowerment programmes, noting that such grassroots interventions complement government efforts in addressing poverty and unemployment.

He further announced his decision to formally identify with the association.

“From today, I have become a member of this association. I want to belong to organisations whose focus is humanitarian service and the upliftment of humanity,” he declared.

Ajadi added that while governments provide regulatory frameworks and operational licences, credible civil society organisations like MAAN play a vital role in ensuring that economic and social benefits reach ordinary citizens.

“Government may issue licences, but there must be institutions and agencies that help translate policies into real relief for the people. MAAN is assisting government in bringing economic ease and social stability to citizens,” he stated.

The governorship aspirant also commended Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, for ongoing developmental efforts across the state, saying achievements of leaders should always be acknowledged irrespective of political interests.

MAAN’s Humanitarian Mission

Speaking at the event, the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of MAAN, Alhaji Abd Wahab Abd Salam Gbolagade, highlighted the organisation’s longstanding commitment to humanitarian and religious development since its establishment in September 2003.

He explained that the association, which was officially registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission in 2004, focuses on interest-free financial support, widows’ empowerment, orphanage assistance, charity outreach, and support for vulnerable members of society.

Gbolagade noted that MAAN operates across Oyo, Lagos, Ogun, and Kwara states, expanding its humanitarian reach through structured membership open to adult males and females operating under coordinated administrative frameworks.

“Our mission is to support humanity through Islamic principles of charity, compassion, and economic empowerment. We believe assisting one person financially can transform an entire family,” he said.

He added that MAAN also conducts Islamic radio programmes, open-air Da’wah activities, hospital visits, and donations to correctional facilities as part of its social responsibility initiatives.

Appreciation to Ajadi

In an appreciation message presented during the programme, MAAN expressed profound gratitude to Ajadi for his attendance and financial support toward the association’s Ramadan activities.

The association described his presence as a demonstration of commitment to humanitarian service and community development, offering prayers for his success in future political aspirations.

Ogunyejo Hakeem Babatunde, the Secretary Board of Trustees MAAN also congratulated Ajadi ahead of his forthcoming Ramadan Lecture Season 4 titled “Oselurere,” scheduled to hold on March 13, 2026, at BCOS Garden, Bashorun, Ibadan.

Adedibu Memorial Ramadan Lecture

Later the same day, Ambassador Ajadi proceeded to the 17th Annual Ramadan Lecture organised in memory of the late Ibadan political icon, Chief Lamidi Adedibu, where Alhaja Chief Modinat Abosede Adedibu served as Chief Hostess.

The memorial lecture attracted religious scholars, political leaders, community stakeholders, and Islamic faithful who gathered to honour the legacy of the late strongman while reflecting on moral values, leadership, and societal responsibility during the holy month of Ramadan.

Ajadi’s participation in both events underscored what observers described as growing engagement between political leadership, faith-based organisations, and humanitarian institutions working toward social cohesion and grassroots development in Oyo State.

