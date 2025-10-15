The minister of information and national orientation, Mohammed Idris, predicted that the All Progressives Congress (APC) will control 30 states across Nigeria by 2026

Idris cited an ongoing wave of defections by opposition governors and political leaders to the ruling party ahead of the 2027 general elections in the country

Bayelsa state governor, Douye Diri, earlier on Wednesday, October 15, addressed speculations about his political future by announcing his resignation from the PDP

Maiduguri, Borno state - Mohammed Idris, Nigeria's minister of information, has expressed strong confidence that the country will have 30 All Progressives Congress (APC)-controlled states by 2026.

Idris stated that more opposition governors have indicated interest in joining the ruling party ahead of the 2027 elections.

Governor Duoye Diri of Bayelsa state leaves PDP ahead of the 2027 election.

As reported by Vanguard, Idris made the disclosure on Wednesday, October 15, while speaking as special guest of honour at the 2025 quarterly strategy meeting of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) for commissioners for information of APC-governed states, held at the Government House Multipurpose Hall, Maiduguri, Borno state.

According to the minister, the wave of defections into the APC is a result of the “good policies and programmes” of President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda, which he said has promoted inclusive governance, driven economic reforms, and stabilised the naira.

Guardian quoted Idris as saying:

“Presently, our great party, the APC, controls 24 states. With the number of opposition governors showing interest in joining us, I can assure you that by 2026, we will have 30 APC-controlled states as we approach the 2027 general elections to re-elect President Tinubu for a second term.”

Gale of defections to APC

Recall reports of Governor Duoye Diri of Bayelsa state’s resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) broke early Wednesday, October 15, although he has yet to formally announce his new political platform. His spokesperson, Daniel Alabra, confirmed the development.

Following Diri's PDP exit, erstwhile Governor of Bayelsa state, Senator Seriake Dickson, hinted at the possible defection of his successor to the APC.

Diri’s resignation comes just hours after Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu state also dumped the PDP for the ruling APC.

Bayelsa, located in Nigeria’s south-south region, has long been a PDP stronghold. Diri was among the last remaining PDP governors in the region after Akwa-Ibom Governor, Umo Eno, defected to the APC in June. Delta state governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, defected earlier to the ruling party.

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers state is now the only PDP governor left in the south-south. It is being speculated that the governor, who returned from a six month suspension recently, will soon move to the APC.

Meanwhile, with Diri’s exit, the number of the PDP governors has reduced to eight. They are the governors of Osun, Rivers, Oyo, Adamawa, Bauchi, Plateau, Taraba, and Zamfara while the APC now controls 24 states.

If Diri officially joins the APC, the ruling party will command five of the six south-south states.

Defections: ADC chieftain unmoved

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the coordinator of the Citizens Coalition, Kelly Agaba, said the defections of governors to the APC are not the sole determinant of the 2027 election.

Agaba, who is also a chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), discouraged Nigerians from speculating that the 2027 election will be determined by governors’ defection to the APC.

