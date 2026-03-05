Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

Global site navigation

Local editions

Tinubu Rejoices With Obasanjo As Former President Turns 89
Politics

Tinubu Rejoices With Obasanjo As Former President Turns 89

by  Adekunle Dada
3 min read
  • President Bola Tinubu congratulates former president Olusegun Obasanjo on his 89th birthday, recognising his significant influence
  • Tinubu commends Obasanjo's courage in transitioning power to a civilian government in 1979 and his historic leadership
  • The President prays for Obasanjo's continued good health and wisdom as he serves Nigeria and humanity

CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has congratulated former president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, as he turns 89 on Thursday, March 5, 2026.

Tinubu said Obasabjo’s towering influence in Nigeria, Africa, and beyond is significant.

President Bola Tinubu celebrates Olusegun Obasanjo's 89th birthday, hails his impact on Nigeria and Africa
President Tinubu praises Olusegun Obasanjo on 89th birthday. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu
Source: Facebook

President Tinubu recognised Obasanjo’s courage and sacrifices in handing over power to a civilian president in 1979.

From breaking news to viral moments. Follow Legit.ng on Instagram.

He said the former military Head of State later became the first civilian president in the fourth republic, 1999-2007.

Bayo Onanuga, the Special Adviser to the President on Information & Strategy, made this known in a statement issued and made available to Legit.ng on Thursday, March 5, 2026.

Read also

2027 election: Primate Ayodele releases prophecy on presidential ticket that may sack Tinubu

Tinubu affirms Obasanjo’s historic experiences - leading troops to preserve Nigeria’s unity at the warfront, in prison for speaking out against tyranny, and consistently pursuing Africa's political and economic interests.

TOnanuga said the President acknowledged the elder statesman’s zeal and wisdom in Nigeria’s development process through his books, regular interventions, and depth of patriotism to nation-building.

The presidential aide said Tinubu prays for more years of good health, strength, and wisdom for Obasanjo as he continues to serve the nation and humanity.

President Bola Tinubu honours Obasanjo on his 89th birthday
President Bola Tinubu praises Obasanjo's legacy on his 89th birthday. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu
Source: Facebook

Obasanjo visits Aso Rock after Tinubu's inauguration

Recall that Obasanjo made his first visit to Aso Rock since Tinubu’s inauguration in 2023.

The former president participated in the 2025 Service of Nine Lessons and Carols, reading the Second Lesson from Genesis.

He reflected on Nigeria’s past international influence and recalled how the late US President Jimmy Carter always informed Nigeria of major actions in Africa.

Read more stories on Tinubu, Obasanjo:

Read also

Former President Obasanjo reacts to death rumour, “God has assured me”

Obasanjo mentions area Tinubu is competing with Buhari

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Obasanjo has described the tenure of the late Muhammadu Buhari as the worst civil administration in Nigeria’s history.

In one of two publications he launched in March 2025 to mark his 88th birthday, Obasanjo said as a civilian president, Buhari did little or nothing.

Obasanjo described the administration of President Bola Tinubu as one competing with that of Buhari in inefficiency

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Adekunle Dada avatar

Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a trained journalist with over 8 years of working experience. He is also a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University, Ojo. Adekunle previously worked at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria, where he expressed his journalistic skills with well-researched articles and features. In 2024, Adekunle obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
Olusegun ObasanjoBola Tinubu
Hot:
Sweet words Ballon d'or Funny playstation names Gavin casalegno First bank