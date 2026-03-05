President Bola Tinubu congratulates former president Olusegun Obasanjo on his 89th birthday, recognising his significant influence

Tinubu commends Obasanjo's courage in transitioning power to a civilian government in 1979 and his historic leadership

The President prays for Obasanjo's continued good health and wisdom as he serves Nigeria and humanity

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has congratulated former president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, as he turns 89 on Thursday, March 5, 2026.

Tinubu said Obasabjo’s towering influence in Nigeria, Africa, and beyond is significant.

President Tinubu recognised Obasanjo’s courage and sacrifices in handing over power to a civilian president in 1979.

He said the former military Head of State later became the first civilian president in the fourth republic, 1999-2007.

Bayo Onanuga, the Special Adviser to the President on Information & Strategy, made this known in a statement issued and made available to Legit.ng on Thursday, March 5, 2026.

Tinubu affirms Obasanjo’s historic experiences - leading troops to preserve Nigeria’s unity at the warfront, in prison for speaking out against tyranny, and consistently pursuing Africa's political and economic interests.

TOnanuga said the President acknowledged the elder statesman’s zeal and wisdom in Nigeria’s development process through his books, regular interventions, and depth of patriotism to nation-building.

The presidential aide said Tinubu prays for more years of good health, strength, and wisdom for Obasanjo as he continues to serve the nation and humanity.

Obasanjo visits Aso Rock after Tinubu's inauguration

Recall that Obasanjo made his first visit to Aso Rock since Tinubu’s inauguration in 2023.

The former president participated in the 2025 Service of Nine Lessons and Carols, reading the Second Lesson from Genesis.

He reflected on Nigeria’s past international influence and recalled how the late US President Jimmy Carter always informed Nigeria of major actions in Africa.

