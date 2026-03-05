Two more United States soldiers have been identified in the ongoing war against Iran

The two soldiers were killed in a drone attack on a military facility in Kuwait

The Defense Secretary, Pete ⁠Hegseth, asserts the United States can sustain the conflict indefinitely

Washington, D.C, United States - The President Donald Trump-led United States government has identified two more soldiers who were killed in the war ​against Iran.

Legit.ng reports that the United States released the names of four American soldiers killed during the ongoing war with Iran.

The Defense Department said the U.S. Army Reserve soldiers were among six service members who died when an Iranian strike hit a tactical operations center in Kuwait.

The Pentagon said the two soldiers died ‌on Sunday, March 1, 2026, in a drone attack on a U.S. military facility in Port Shuaiba, Kuwait.

As reported by Reuters, this was contained in a statement issued on Wednesday, March 5, 2026.

According to the statement, 45-year-old Jeffrey O'Brien, of Iowa, ​was killed in the attack and ⁠the "believed death" of Chief Warrant Officer 3 Robert M. ​Marzan, 54, of Sacramento, California.

The ​Pentagon disclosed that the identification of Marzan ​will be completed by the medical examination.

It was gathered that O'Brien and Marzan served in the 103rd Sustainment Command from ​Des Moines, Iowa, part of the Army's global ​logistics and supply operation.

The announcement comes as the conflict intensifies, with U.S. Defense Secretary Pete ⁠Hegseth ​saying on Wednesday that the ​U.S. "can sustain this fight easily for as long as we need to."

Reactions as US identifies two soldiers killed in tIran war

@pigpig154

Many more people will fall victim, especially innocent children, if we don't stop.

@Divyanayanfin

Pentagon's heroes fallen in Iran's futile fury—deepest condolences from the entire world as we stand against tyranny.

@p_lamb55

Rest in peace, Major Jeffrey O’Brien and Chief Warrant Officer Robert Marzan. These brave reservists from the 103rd Sustainment Command were supporting critical logistics far from the front lines when tragedy struck. Their sacrifice highlights the real human cost of this rapidly escalating conflict—even in supposedly 'secure' rear areas.

@draken1721

Two names were released before most people even knew we were at war. T how fast this is moving

