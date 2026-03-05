Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria.

Ikeja, Lagos State - The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State has expressed shock and "deep sorrow" over the sudden death of its newly-elected assistant publicity secretary, Karamo Yesiro.

As reported on Thursday, March 5, by Premium Times, Yesiro’s passing came barely 24 hours after his re-election as the party’s deputy spokesperson at the Lagos State APC Congress held at Onikan Stadium.

APC's Karamo Yesiro is dead

Recall that following the conclusion of the state congress, the APC in Lagos re-elected its chairman, Cornelius Ojelabi, the late Yesiro, and other members of the State Executive Committee for a fresh four-year term.

Ojelabi and his team were returned unopposed in what party leaders described as a consensus arrangement, with delegates affirming the executive amid applause at the congress venue.

The Nation also noted the sad update concerning Yesiro.

The deceased was expected to be part of the newly elected Lagos State APC executives, meant to be inaugurated at the party’s secretariat today, Thursday, March 5, 2026.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, March 4, in Lagos by the party’s official spokesperson, Seye Oladejo, the party described Yesiro’s unexpected demise as a painful and tragic loss.

Oladejo said that the late party chieftain died shortly after being entrusted with the responsibility of serving in the State Executive Council.

The statement reads:

“The Lagos State Chapter of the APC received with profound shock and deep sorrow the news of the sudden demise of our newly elected Assistant Publicity Secretary, Hon. Karamo Yesiro.

"Yesiro’s death came at a time when his energy, commitment and passion for progressive politics were most needed."

APC salutes Karamo Yesiro

Furthermore, Oladejo noted that although his tenure is over, the late Yesiro left a lasting impression on colleagues and members of the party.

The statement added:

“His enthusiasm, humility and readiness to serve left a lasting impression on colleagues and members alike.

“He was a vibrant party man whose contributions to the growth and stability of the APC in Lagos State will not be forgotten."

APC holds state congresses

Legit.ng reports that the APC congresses were held across several states in the country on Tuesday, March 3.

Subsequently, the ruling party directed that Ward, Local Government and State Executive Committees elected at the 2026 congresses of the party should be inaugurated in accordance with the relevant provisions of the party’s constitution.

Ahead of the 2027 elections, several state chapters have endorsed President Bola Tinubu for the party’s presidential ticket, even before campaigns officially began.

