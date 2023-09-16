Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has described as fake, a purported video of him meeting with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Obasanjo condemned the "fake video" stating that he is in South Africa for the burial of the country's prominent politician, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, holding on Saturday, September 16

Obasanjo on January 1, 2023, shunned 17 presidential candidates and endorsed Peter Obi, a former governor of Anambra state

Abeokuta, Ogun state - Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo has denied the claim that he met with President Bola Tinubu.

President Tinubu and Obasanjo are not on good terms. Obasanjo openly supported Peter Obi (Labour Party, LP) during the 2023 presidential election and has been very critical of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

I didn't meet Tinubu: Obasanjo

A video clip on TikTok with “@asiwajuwoldwidef” as its profile name claimed that Tinubu and Obasanjo met on Thursday, September 14 at the 80th birthday reception of the Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo. But in a statement on Saturday, September 16, by Kehinde Akinyemi, his Special Assistant on Media, Obasanjo frowned at the "fake video", Vanguard newspaper reported.

The former Nigerian leader is presently in South Africa for the burial of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, Premium Times also noted.

The statement by the ex-leader partly reads:

“To put the content of the video in proper perspective, it happened that during Tinubu’s visit to his house last year (2022).

"He met the former President playing his favorite traditional game (ayo) and he started the banter, jokingly telling the former President that, he was shocked to see him playing the ‘ayo’ game at that time of the day."

Obasanjo said he has not seen Tinubu at all in 2023.

Obi still better than Tinubu, Atiku: Obasanjo

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that Obasanjo described Obi as the best for Nigeria.

The 86-year-old disclosed this in a recent chat with media personality, Chude Jideonwo.

Despite President Tinubu being declared the winner of the last election, 'Obj', as Obasanjo is fondly called, expressed his belief that Obi remains the candidate that Nigeria needs.

