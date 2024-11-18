Presidency Fires Backs at Obasanjo, Mentions What Ex-President Should Reflect On
- President Bola Tinubu-led federal government has tackled former President Olusegun Obasanjo over his t criticism of his presidency
- Bayo Onanuga, the spokesperson to the president, in a statement, urged Olasanjo to reflect on his failure when he was in government rather than spending time criticising Tinubu
- Obasanjo recently mocked the Tinubu's administration on being too slow with his economic reforms in the country
The presidency has fired back at former President Olusegun Obasanjo, telling him to use his remaining years to reflect on his own failures rather than criticizing the current administration. This response comes after Obasanjo made some comments that apparently didn't sit well with the government.
Obasanjo, a seasoned statesman who served as Nigeria's head of state from 1976 to 1979 and later as its president from 1999 to 2007, has been known for speaking against the on national issues. He recently mocked the administration of President Bola Tinubu, describing him as "Baba Go-Slow".
Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu's special adviser on information and strategy, responded to the former president in a statement on Monday, November 18.
How Obasanjo criticises every government
It's not uncommon for Obasanjo to share his thoughts on the state of the nation, drawing from his wealth of experience in governance. However, it seems his latest comments crossed a line, prompting the government to respond in kind. The government's statement is a clear indication that they won't take kindly to criticism from the former president.
Obasanjo's legacy is complex. Some hail him as a hero for overseeing Nigeria's transition to democracy in the 1970s and his Pan-African efforts to encourage cooperation across the continent. Others, however, criticize him for alleged corruption and human rights abuses during his tenure. Despite this, Obasanjo remains a respected figure in Nigerian politics, and his opinions carry significant weight.
See Onanuga's statement here:
Ondo election: Obasanjo meets APC candidate
Legit.ng earlier reported that Olusegun Obasanjo, the former president of Nigeria, has visited Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo state.
Aiyedatiwa is the candidate of the APC in the Saturday, November 16, governorship election in Ondo state.
According to the APC, the former president wishes Governor Aiyedatiwa well in the forthcoming election in the state.
