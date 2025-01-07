President Bola Tinubu has met with former President Olusegun Obasanjo and the ex-President Goodluck Jonathan in Ghana

Obasanjo has been a frontline critic of Tinubu's administration, particularly his economic policies, and the president recently recalled how his predecessor under-developed Lagos

However, President Tinubu and the former presidents met at John Mahama's inauguration, the new Ghanaian president

President Bola Tinubu met with two of his predecessors, former President Olusegun Obasanjo and ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, at the inauguration of John Mahama, the new Ghanaian president in Accra.

Tinubu's handshake with Obasanjo is significant as they both verbally criticize each other. Obasanjo has been a major critic of Tinubu's administration, condemning his economic policies and insecurity measures.

Tinubu recall how Obasanjo under-developed Lagos

In his maiden media chat, President Tinubu recalled how Obasanjo underdeveloped Lagos by rejecting the creation of the local council development areas when he was president and Tinubu was governor of the state. However, the two leaders met at the new Ghanaian president's inauguration and exchanged a gentle handshake.

In his address at the inauguration, Tinubu reiterated Nigeria's commitment to strengthening ties with its West African neighbour. He described the bond between Nigeria and Ghana as "strong" and "unbreakable," emphasizing that the two countries are "brothers and sisters" who will always stand together.

Tinubu praised Ghana's president

President Tinubu praised Ghana's democratic presidential transition, saying it proves that democracy is thriving in West Africa. He also commended President Mahama, describing him as "a man of patriotic vision and substance" who loves his nation and its people dearly. Tinubu expressed confidence that the new government will work with Nigeria to achieve shared prosperity and tackle common challenges.

Tinubu's visit to Ghana underscores the importance of regional cooperation and diplomacy in addressing the challenges facing West Africa. He emphasized the need for Nigeria and Ghana to work together to overcome poverty, youth unemployment, instability, and insurgency, which are some of the most pressing issues confronting the subregion.

Ghanaian president received Tinubu's remark

The Nigerian president's remarks were warmly received by his Ghanaian counterpart, President Mahama, who shares Tinubu's vision for a more integrated and prosperous West Africa. The two leaders are expected to work closely together to advance regional interests and promote economic development.

As Tinubu returns to Nigeria, his visit to Ghana is seen as a significant step towards strengthening bilateral relations and promoting regional cooperation. His commitment to working with Ghana and other West African countries to address common challenges is a testament to his leadership and vision for a more prosperous and integrated Africa.

Obasanjo accuses NNPC of disrespecting

Legit.ng earlier reported Olusegun Obasanjo, the former Nigerian president, has said that the NNPC Limited disrespected him by sending him an open invitation to the Port Harcourt and Warri refineries.

Femi Soneye, the NNPC's spokesperson, sent the open invitation to the former president during a television interview last week.

Before Soneye's interview, Obasanjo had lamented how the NNPC stopped his administration from privatising the corporation.

