President Bola Tinubu's moment of confronting former President Olusegun Obasanjo and asking him to retire from politics

In the trending video, the former responded to Tinubu that he should find him a job so that he would stop commenting on Nigerian politics

The emerging video has started generating reactions from concerned Nigerians, who have expressed mixed reactions to the development

Abeokuta, Ogun - The moment President Bola Tinubu told former President Olusegun Obasanjo to go and retire from politics has got Nigerians talking. The event, which literary happened during Tinubu's campaign ahead of the 2023 presidential election, happened at the residence of the former president.

In the trending video, former President Obasanjo replied to Tinubu to get him another job, adding that if he had a job, he would not be talking about Nigeria's politics again. The old video resurfaced amid the growing criticism of Tinubu by Obasanjo.

Obasanjo has been criticising Tinubu

Since becoming the president in 2023, Obasanjo has been a major critic of Tinubu's administration, and the government has consistently responded to the former president. However, some Nigerians have started reacting to the resurfacing video. Below are some of their reactions:

Kehindo wrote:

"The President knows how to stoop to conquer. He makes his foes feel comfortable while not sensing his moves.. That man is a 5-unit course. Too ahead of every game."

Praetor commented:

"The fakeness in politics will take a lot of getting used to, these are two men who don’t like each other, one way more than the other lol."

Bruce Wayne reacted:

"I rarely hear from IBB or Gowon, Jonathan, but OBJ, despite ruling as a General and Democrat, 88 years, you’d expect him to be playing ludo in his mansion or monitoring his livestock. He is still writing books criticizing a government that has its audience. Main character syndrome."

Reyes stated:

"Some of the most powerful people in this country are from the same tribe speaking Yoruba, but some of you don’t even want your kids to speak Yoruba at all lol. I’ve also seen this amongst Hausa politicians too, when they are in a gathering, they mostly communicate in the Hausa language."

Omo Yoruba wrote:

"Due to past differences, a lot of people will tightly assume these two great titans are enemies but when you look deeper, you'd realize that there is love in there H8."

Obasanjo meets Atiku, Obi, others

Legit.ng earlier reported that Olusegun Obasanjo, the former president of Nigeria, has recently been spotted with his ex-vice president, Atiku Abubakar.

Also at the gathering was Peter Obi of the Labour Party, in honour of the colloquium organised to celebrate the 60th birthday anniversary of the former governor of Imo, Emeka Ihedioha.

The development came amid the announcement of a coalition by Atiku and the readiness of the coalition to sack President Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2027 election.

