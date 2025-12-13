Obasanjo Storms Aso Rock for the First Time Since Tinubu's Inauguration
FCT, Abuja - Former President Olusegun Obasanjo made his first visit to the Presidential Villa, Aso Rock, on Friday since President Bola Tinubu’s inauguration.
First appearance since Tinubu’s swearing-in
Obasanjo, who has been widely seen as a critic of the current administration, had previously stayed away from key events at the Presidential Villa, including Council of State meetings.
His visit marked a notable return to the seat of power in Abuja.
Highlights from the Service of Nine Lessons and Carols
The visit coincided with the 2025 Service of Nine Lessons and Carols, hosted by First Lady Oluremi Tinubu under the theme, “Emmanuel: God With Us.”
Obasanjo read the Second Lesson from Genesis 22:15-18, emphasising God’s covenant of blessing through obedience.
Former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon, read the First Lesson from Genesis 3:8-12, while the First Lady read the Ninth Lesson from John 1:1-14.
The congregation joined in the resounding hymn, O Come, All Ye Faithful, as dignitaries and guests observed the annual Christmas carol service, a tradition celebrated by Christians nationwide during this period.
Obasanjo recalls Nigeria’s international influence
Although the former president did not directly address ongoing political controversies, he reflected on a time when Nigeria held strong global respect.
He highlighted that late US President Jimmy Carter would always inform Nigeria before any major American actions in Africa.
“They were not seeking permission, but they would inform us,” Obasanjo said.
A significant moment in political relations
Observers noted that Obasanjo’s attendance signals a cautious engagement with the current administration after months of absence from official events.
His presence alongside other notable dignitaries, including General Gowon and members of the Tinubu family, added a symbolic dimension to the annual service.
The event also provided an opportunity for unity and reflection as the nation approaches the festive season.
Tinubu meets Goodluck Jonathan at Aso Rock
Previously, Legit.ng President Bola Tinubu received former President Goodluck Jonathan at the presidential villa on Saturday evening, November 29, on the latter’s return to Nigeria from Guinea-Bissau. The presidency shared a photograph showing the two leaders in a warm handshake.
Legit.ng recalls that Jonathan travelled to the West African nation on an election monitoring mission. There were concerns about his safety following a military takeover in Guinea-Bissau on Saturday, November 29.
The 68-year-old returned to Nigeria on Thursday, November 27, after being evacuated from Guinea-Bissau. Speaking to journalists on Friday, November 28, Jonathan said he would not categorise the incident in the country as a conventional coup, alleging that the event was staged to derail the announcement of the election results. He stated that no military leader would allow the ousted president to communicate with the media while being held in custody.
