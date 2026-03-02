Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan handed over electric vehicles to trained beneficiaries in Kogi Central

Lokoja, Kogi State - Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, senator representing Kogi Central, on Friday, February 28, officially handed over electric vehicles to professionally trained beneficiaries drawn from across the district.

As reported by Leadership, the beneficiaries, selected from the five local government areas of Kogi Central, underwent intensive technical and operational training facilitated by professional engineers from the Electric Motor Vehicle Company (EMVC).

Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan presents electric vehicles to trained beneficiaries in Kogi Central, reinforcing her commitment to empowerment.

The training, fully sponsored by the senator, was designed to equip participants with the requisite skills to operate and maintain electric vehicles effectively and safely, according to The Sun.

Akpoti-Uduaghan champions electric mobility empowerment

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan underscored the global shift toward clean energy and sustainable transportation, noting that electric vehicles represent the future of mobility.

She said:

“The world is moving toward cleaner and more sustainable energy solutions. Electric vehicles are not just cars; they are part of a broader vision to protect our environment, reduce fuel dependency, and create new economic opportunities for our people."

She explained that the initiative forms part of her broader commitment to empowerment, innovation, and economic advancement in Kogi Central.

She added:

“This programme is not merely about handing over vehicles. It is about creating sustainable livelihoods, building local capacity, and positioning our youths and entrepreneurs to participate in the evolving technological revolution. I am particularly proud that the beneficiaries were not only selected but comprehensively trained by professionals to ensure competence and safety."

The senator, however, urged the beneficiaries to prioritise safety and responsibility on the roads.

She advised:

“I urge you to drive carefully and responsibly. Your lives are precious, as are the lives of other road users. Avoid speeding, obey traffic regulations, and ensure regular maintenance of these vehicles. Empowerment must go hand in hand with discipline."

Furthermore, the federal lawmaker encouraged the beneficiaries to view the opportunity as a platform for growth and community impact.

She said:

“Let this initiative not be seen solely as a personal benefit. Use these vehicles to support your families, serve your communities, and inspire others. May your success stories resonate across the five local government areas."

Senator Natasha Akpoti blesses constituents in Kogi State with 100 electric vehicles.

Akpoti-Uduaghan offers prayers, blessings

In an emotional moment during the ceremony, Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan offered prayers for the beneficiaries and the people of Kogi Central.

She supplicated:

“I pray that God will protect you on every journey you undertake. May these vehicles bring prosperity to your homes. May there be no accidents, no losses, and no setbacks. May Kogi Central continue to witness progress and innovation."

A video of Senator Natasha's initiative can be viewed below via X:

