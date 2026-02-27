Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

Application Portal Opens for SIA Startup Foundry, $10,000 Up for Grabs
Economy

Application Portal Opens for SIA Startup Foundry, $10,000 Up for Grabs

by  Dave Ibemere
3 min read
  • Nigerian entrepreneurs are set to get $10,000 (over N13 million) in grant funding from SIA Foundation
  • Selected entrepreneurs will also receive intensive training, hands-on mentorship, and investor exposure
  • The programme targets scalable ventures across technology, agriculture, healthcare, manufacturing, and sustainability sectors

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Sola and Ibukun Adeyinka Foundation, a Lagos-based non-profit organisation, has officially opened applications for the third cohort of the SIA Startup Foundry.

The programme offers selected founders the opportunity to compete for grant funding of up to $10,000, equivalent to over N13 million.

Nigerian startups can now access up to $10,000 in funding through the SIA Startup Foundry programme
Six promising Nigerian startups will share $10,000 Photo: Nurphoto
Source: Facebook

New opportunity for Nigerian business owners

According to Sola Adeyinka, co-chair of the foundation, the programme was created to bridge the gap faced by many founders who lack structured guidance and institutional support to scale their businesses.

He said:

“Across Nigeria and the wider African continent, many entrepreneurs have innovative ideas and the drive to execute them, yet they often lack the formal support systems needed to scale successfully. The SIA Startup Foundry was established to close that gap by prioritising merit and potential, equipping founders with the tools to refine their models, strengthen operations, and position their ventures for long-term growth.

"We remain dedicated to supporting entrepreneurs who can build sustainable businesses, generate employment, and make lasting contributions to economic development.”

He also revealed that Successful applicants will participate in an intensive bootcamp covering financial management, sales systems, investment readiness, digital marketing, leadership, legal foundations and the use of artificial intelligence tools for business growth.

There are also opportunities for mentorship from industry leaders, exposure to investors and access to a strong peer network beyond the programme period.

Key features of the programme:

  • Grant funding of up to $10,000 (over N13 million)
  • Intensive business training bootcamp
  • Hands-on mentorship from industry leaders
  • Investor exposure and demo day participation
  • Open to early-stage Nigerian startups across sectors

How to apply for SIA Startup Foundry.

Applications for the third cohort will close on March 13, 2026, with six promising ventures expected to receive funding after a competitive demo day.

Since its inception, the SIA Startup Foundry has recorded growing interest, with applications rising from 196 in its first cohort to 417 in the second, reflecting increasing confidence in the programme’s impact, BusinessDay reports.

Programme records rising applications as trust in initiative grows
Applications close March 13, 2026, for the latest SIA Startup Foundry cohort Photo: Delmaine Donson
Source: Getty Images

Previous beneficiaries have reported improved revenues, stronger operational systems, new partnerships and enhanced investor readiness following participation.

The foundation said the programme remains part of its broader mission to promote economic inclusion and entrepreneurship across Africa by nurturing founders capable of building sustainable, job-creating businesses.

To apply for the programme, use this link.

Source: Legit.ng

Dave Ibemere avatar

