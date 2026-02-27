AEDC plans to cut blackouts and enhance electricity supply in four states by 2027

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company has announced plans to drastically cut blackouts and deliver significantly improved electricity supply across four states by 2027.

The states expected to benefit from the upgrade are the Federal Capital Territory, Niger, Kogi and Nasarawa.

The company’s Chief Executive Officer, Engr. Chijioke Okwuokenye disclosed the plan during a stakeholder engagement in Abuja on Thursday.

According to him, customers within the Disco’s franchise area should expect a marked turnaround in supply reliability within the next year.

Gas plant to power the turnaround

A key pillar of the plan is the 350-megawatt gas plant being developed in Gwagwalada by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company.

Okwuokenye explained that the plant will significantly boost electricity supply to Abuja and surrounding communities once operational. The project is expected to come on stream either in the last quarter of this year or sometime next year.

He expressed confidence that the additional generation capacity would shield the company from fluctuations in supply from the national grid, which has struggled with instability in recent years.

20 hours of daily supply for key districts

As part of its immediate measures, AEDC said it is constructing a new feeder line to Wuse beginning in the second week of March.

The goal is to ensure customers in Wuse receive at least 20 hours of electricity daily. Similar improvements are planned for Idu.

“It may sound ambitious, but it is achievable,” Okwuokenye said, noting that the company has the backing of its board, shareholders and government partners.

He maintained that by this time next year, the frequent power drops currently experienced by customers would largely become a thing of the past.

National supply challenges persist

The announcement comes against the backdrop of a nationwide decline in electricity supply. AEDC attributed the recent drop in power availability to reduced allocations from the national grid, partly caused by seasonal challenges affecting generation and transmission.

Despite these setbacks, the Disco insists it is positioning itself to become increasingly independent of national supply volatility through infrastructure upgrades and strategic partnerships.

Energy theft and tariff concerns

Beyond generation and supply constraints, AEDC identified energy theft as a major obstacle to stable electricity distribution.

Okwuokenye described it as a colossal challenge affecting distribution companies across the country and called on customers to cooperate in tackling the menace.

He also stressed the need to revisit the current tariff structure to address the liquidity crisis plaguing the power sector. According to him, without cost-reflective tariffs, sustaining long-term improvements could prove difficult.

Meter rollout gains momentum

On metering, the company revealed that it has deployed 70,000 meters under the Federal Government’s free metering scheme.

The rollout is expected to improve billing transparency, reduce estimated charges and strengthen customer confidence.

If the planned projects stay on track, residents and businesses in the FCT, Niger, Kogi and Nasarawa may finally see a sustained break from erratic power supply, a development that could reshape economic activity and daily life across the region.

