The House Committee on Renewable Energy ordered the REA managing director to appear within 24 hours over loans and grants expenditures

The agency reportedly received N151 billion in government funds between 2015 and 2024 for solar and rural electrification projects

The committee said multiple invitations to the REA boss were ignored, as it demanded accountability for the funds received and their beneficiaries

Oluwatobi Odeyinka is a business editor at Legit.ng, covering energy, the money market, technology and macroeconomic trends in Nigeria.

The House of Representatives Committee on Renewable Energy has given the Managing Director of the Rural Electrification Agency, Abba Aliyu, 24 hours to appear before it to explain how the agency utilised loans and grants under its management.

Lawmakers threatened to have him arrested by the police if he fails to comply. Photo: REA, House of Reps.

Source: UGC

The directive was issued during a public hearing in Abuja on Tuesday, following a motion moved by Rep. Paul Kalejaiye (APC–Lagos). Lawmakers also urged the Nigeria Police Force, through the Inspector-General of Police, to arrest the managing director if he fails to honour the summons.

Speaking at the session, Rep. Shina Oyedeji (PDP–Oyo) said the decision followed several invitations previously extended to Aliyu by the committee, which he allegedly did not honour. He added that the latest hearing presented another opportunity for the agency’s chief executive to appear, but neither he nor a representative was present.

REA receives over N150bn for solar mini-grids - Rep

Oyedeji disclosed that the agency received about N151 billion between 2015 and 2024 from government appropriations for projects such as solar hybrid mini-grids, solar home systems and street lighting.

He further stated that between 2018 and 2024, the agency secured $550 million in grants from the World Bank and the African Development Bank to support solar mini-grid development, energy-efficient equipment and productive appliances for power supply to universities and teaching hospitals nationwide.

According to him, an additional N13 billion was contributed to the Rural Electrification Fund between 2015 and 2024 to support off-grid power projects. He also said that in 2022, the agency received an $8 million grant from the German government and the European Union to expand access to reliable electricity services for millions of Nigerians.

The lawmaker stressed that the committee’s objective was to review how the funds were managed, identify beneficiaries and assess the impact of the projects. He added that many of the interventions were expected to boost productivity, agriculture and investment while strengthening electricity access.

Funds received from international organisations - Rep

Oyedeji noted that several of the funds came from international donors, warning that failure to properly account for them could affect Nigeria’s reputation.

In his ruling, the committee chairman, Rep. Afam Ogene (LP–Anambra), said no fewer than five letters of invitation had been sent to the agency and duly acknowledged. He described the REA as a key institution in managing foreign-supported electricity projects and said it owed Nigerians a clear account of its activities.

Ogene directed that the managing director must appear before the committee by 11 a.m. on Wednesday or risk being compelled to appear by security agencies.

The House Committee on Renewable Energy says multiple invitations were ignored and demanded accountability for the funds. Photo: House of Reps.

Source: UGC

REA secures $700,000 grant to electrify schools, clinics

Legit.ng earlier reported that the REA secured a $700,000 grant from the ECOWAS Commission to install solar systems in 15 public institutions, including schools and health centres.

The funding follows the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the REA and the ECOWAS Commission on Monday under the Regional Off-Grid Electricity Access Project (ROGEAP).

Meanwhile, Nigeria has begun its pilot phase under the Regional Off-Grid Electricity Access Project, supported by the World Bank. The initiative aims to improve energy reliability, reduce diesel use and promote clean energy adoption in rural areas.

Source: Legit.ng