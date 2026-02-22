Christopher Maikalangu has won the AMAC chairmanship election with 40,295 votes, as the APC retained leadership

APC defeated Peter Obi's ally, Moses Paul, in a closely watched political contest in Nigeria's Federal Capital Territory (FCT)

Legit.ng gathered that the total valid votes reached 62,861, with 12 parties contesting for AMAC chairmanship

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - As Nigerians focus on the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) election 2026, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Christopher Maikalangu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) the elected chairman of the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC).

The winner, Maikalangu, is believed to be the anointed candidate of Nyesom Wike, the minister of the FCT.

APC’s Maikalangu emerges victorious in the AMAC chairmanship election, defeating Peter Obi’s ally, Moses Paul, in a closely watched political contest. Photo credit: @Drmopaul

Source: Twitter

The 2026 FCT election was held on Saturday, February 21.

Legit.ng recalls that Zadna Dantani, chairmanship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in AMAC, recently withdrew from the contest in favour of APC's Maikalangu.

Dantani disclosed that his decision followed Wike's intervention.

As reported by The Punch on Sunday morning, February 22, the collation officer for AMAC, Andrew Abue, stated that Maikalangu, who is the incumbent AMAC chairman, was returned elected. The APC chieftain scored the highest number of votes cast, 40,295 out of the total number of valid votes of 62,861 in the election.

Moses Paul loses AMAC chairmanship

Premium Times also noted the development on Sunday morning, February 22.

The African Democratic Congress (ADC), led by flagbearer social activist Moses Ogidi Paul, came second with 12,109 votes, while the PDP garnered 3,398 votes. Paul is a notable ally of Nigerian presidential hopeful Peter Obi.

According to Prof. Abue, the rejected votes are 2,336, and the total valid votes are 62,861, while the total votes cast are 65,197.

He added that the number of registered voters in AMAC was 837,338, while the total number of accredited voters was 65,676.

Abue said:

“That Maikalangu of the APC, having certified the requirements of the law, is hereby declared the winner and is returned elected."

The scores of the political parties and their candidates that contested the AMAC 2026 chairmanship election are highlighted below:

Moses Paul (ADC) -12,109 votes Agbon Vaniah of the Accord - 403 votes Nemiebika Tamunomiesam of the Action Alliance (AA) - 108 votes Richard Elizabeth of the Action Democratic Party (ADP) - 588 votes Maikalangu (APC) - 40,295 votes Jibrin Alhassan of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) - 1,694 votes. Samson Usani of the National Rescue Movement (NRM) - 73 votes. Dantani of the PDP - 3,398 votes Iber Shimakaha of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) - 90 votes Eze Chukwu of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) -1,111 votes Chukwu Promise of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) -122 votes . Simon Obinna of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) - 2,185 votes Madaki Robert of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) - 421 votes Swani Buba of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) - 189 votes. Ugoh Michael of the Action Peoples Party(APP) - 32 votes Thomas Happiness of the Boot Party (BP) - 43 votes.

The APC leads in the FCT area council election 2026 as many Abuja voters shun the polls. Photo @inecnigeria

Source: Twitter

Read more on FCT election 2026:

INEC declares winner in Gwagwalada

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that INEC declared Mohammed Kasim of the PDP the winner of the Gwagwalada Area Council chairmanship election.

INEC disclosed that Kasim of PDP polled a total of 22,165 votes and therefore declared him the winner.

Source: Legit.ng