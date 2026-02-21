The All Progressives Congress and the African Democratic Congress shared votes equally at a polling unit in Karu during the FCT Area Council elections.

Only 32 of 749 registered voters participated at the Supreme Court Staff Quarters polling unit, reflecting a concerning low turnout

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps said the election remained peaceful across the Federal Capital Territory

A rare split result was recorded during the ongoing area council elections in the Federal Capital Territory as the All Progressives Congress and the African Democratic Congress shared votes equally at a polling unit in Abuja.

The outcome reflected a tight contest between the two leading parties at the voting point.

The tie occurred at the Supreme Court Staff Quarters polling unit in Karu, where voters cast equal support for the chairmanship candidates of both parties, Daily Trust reported.

Election officials reported generally low turnout across the unit, a trend observed in several parts of the capital.

Equal votes recorded at key polling unit

Announcing the result, presiding officer Martins Sani said Christopher Maikalangu of the APC polled 12 votes, while Paul Moses of the ADC also secured 12 votes.

He disclosed that only 32 of the 749 registered voters at the unit participated in the exercise.

Other parties recorded marginal figures. The Peoples Democratic Party candidate scored four votes, while the All Progressives Grand Alliance received two votes. The Social Democratic Party and the Action Democratic Party each recorded one vote.

Recall that Legit.ng previously reported that Paul Moses won his polling unit and beat APC while alleging the authorities' intimidation of voters.

Security agencies report calm process

Security authorities described the election as peaceful despite concerns over voter apathy. The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps FCT Commandant, Olusola Odumosu, said the exercise was orderly following extensive deployment across area councils.

“I can tell you that everything is going smoothly and there is no cause for alarm. Apparently, before now, we had made very massive deployment to all the area councils so that we don’t have any issues and it’s visible at the places we have been,” Odumosu said.

Preparing ahead of 2027 pollsOdumosu added that security personnel were positioned to respond to any disturbance, though he did not foresee violence after results are announced.

He described the council elections as a rehearsal for the 2027 general elections and said lessons from the exercise would guide future preparations.

According to him, a post-election review would help security agencies adjust strategies where necessary.

