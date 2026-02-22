The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the Kano Municipal and Ungogo State House of Assembly bye-elections, which were held on Saturday, February 21.

Aliyu Nabil Daneji, the APC candidate in the Kano Municipal Constituency election, garnered 7,484 votes and was declared the winner. He will be representing the constituency in the Kano State House of Assembly.

APC wins Ungogo and Kano Municipal Constituencies bye-election in Kano Photo Credit: @Kyusufabba

Source: Twitter

According to Daily Trust, Professor Ibrahim Tajo Siraj, the INEC returning officer, announced the result and declared the APC candidate as duly elected.

In the same vein, Aminu Sa’ad Sa’ad of the APC was declared the winner of the Ungogo Constituency after scoring 8,975 votes to claim the seat.

INEC returning officer for the constituency election, Professor Ali Tijjani Abdullahi, declared the APC candidate as the winner and returned him elected.

Recall that major opposition parties, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and the African Democratic Congress (ADC), are not listed on the ballot.

The elections were one of the first to be held under the recently signed Electoral Act 2026, and they are widely considered a testing ground for the 2027 general election.

No less than nine political parties are contesting in the election, which will be held around the Ungogo and Kano Municipal State Assembly constituencies. The seats became vacant after the death of the lawmakers representing the constituencies, Aminu Sa’ad and Sarki Aliyu Daneji.

Speaking on the election, President Bola Tinubu called on the voters, security agencies and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials to conduct themselves in an orderly manner during the election.

Source: Legit.ng