FCT, Abuja - The All Progressives Congress (APC) has won five chairmanship seats in the just-concluded 2026 area council election in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Legit.ng reports that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) conducted elections across all six area councils in the nation’s capital, Abaji, Kwali, AMAC, Bwari, Gwagwalada, and Kuje, on Saturday, February 21.

FCT area council election 2026 results

APC's Abubakar clinches Abaji

In Abaji, INEC declared Umar Abdullahi Abubakar of the APC as the winner of the Abaji Area Council chairmanship election in the FCT.

As reported by Voice of Nigeria, Abubakar defeated his closest rivals, Sokodabo Bilyaminu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Mohammed Ibrahim of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), to secure Abaji’s top seat. He polled 15,536 votes, defeating the PDP with 4,547 votes and the ADC with 37 votes.

FCT: APC takes Kwali area council

INEC declared the APC candidate in Saturday’s Chairmanship election in Kwali area council, Daniel Nuhu, as the winner.

INEC said Nuhu polled a total of 17,032 votes to defeat his closest rival, Haruna Pai, of the PDP, who polled 8,575 votes to come second in the election.

The results were declared by the INEC presiding officer at Kwali’s final collation centre on Sunday morning, February 22, according to Channels TV.

ADC’s Moses Paul loses AMAC

As Nigerians focus on the FCT election 2026, INEC has declared Christopher Maikalangu of the APC the elected chairman of the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC).

The winner, Maikalangu, is believed to be the anointed candidate of Nyesom Wike, the minister of the FCT.

Legit.ng recalls that Zadna Dantani, chairmanship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in AMAC, recently withdrew from the contest in favour of APC's Maikalangu. Dantani disclosed that his decision followed Wike's intervention.

As reported by Premium Times on Sunday morning, February 22, AMAC's collation officer, Andrew Abue, stated that Maikalangu, who is the incumbent AMAC chairman, was returned elected. The APC chieftain scored the highest number of votes cast, 40,295 out of the total number of valid votes of 62,861 in the election.

The ADC, led by flagbearer social activist Moses Ogidi Paul, came second with 12,109 votes, while the PDP garnered 3,398 votes. Paul is a notable ally of Nigerian presidential hopeful Peter Obi.

According to Prof. Abue, there were 2,336 rejected votes, with a total of 62,861 valid votes and 65,197 votes cast overall. He added that AMAC has 837,338 registered voters, of whom 65,676 were accredited for the election.

INEC declares APC winner of Bwari

INEC declared APC's Joshua Ishaku as the winner of the Bwari area council chairmanship election held on February 21, 2026.

The returning officer for the election, Prof. Mohammed Nurudeen, announced the results on Sunday, February 22, in Bwari, stating that Ishaku polled a total of 18,466 votes to secure victory.

According to Nurudeen, the candidate of the ADC polled 4,254 votes to place second, while the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) candidate came third with 3,515 votes.

The chairmanship election was conducted across 10 wards in the council: Igu, Shere, Dutse, Ushafa, Byazhin, Kuduru, Kubwa, Usuma, Bwari Central, and Kawu.

INEC declares PDP winner of Gwagwalada

INEC declared Mohammed Kasim of the PDP as the winner of the Gwagwalada area council election.

The returning officer, Philip Akpen, said Kasim polled a total of 22,165 votes to defeat his closest opponent, Yahaya Shehu of the APC, who polled 17,788 votes.

He also stated that Biko Umar of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) scored 1,687 to come in third place.

APC finally announces winner in Kuje

Danjuma Shekwolo Samuel of the APC has won the Kuje area council chairmanship election with a margin of over 1,400 votes.

As reported by Premium Times on Sunday afternoon, February 22, the returning officer, Prof. Nkiruka Odoh, announced Samuel as the winner of the election after collating the results at the INEC office in Kuje.

The APC candidate, Samuel, secured 17,269 votes to defeat his closest opponent, Zakwoyi Danlami of the PDP, who polled 15,824.

Samuel, who won with a 1,445 vote margin, also won six of the 10 wards to defeat the PDP candidate.

The APGA candidate came a distant third with 4,305 votes.

The APC won 5 of 6 chairmanship seats in the FCT area council elections, and the complete list of the winners can be seen below:

