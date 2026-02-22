Twenty suspects arrested for electoral offences during the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) council elections on February 21, 2026

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) recovers over N17 million linked to vote buying and obstruction of officers

The EFCC said the investigation is ongoing as suspects prepare for court charges following electoral misconduct

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - 20 suspects have been arrested for sundry electoral offences in the just- concluded Federal Capital Territory (FCT) council elections on Saturday, February 21, 2026.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) operatives arrested the suspects for offences ranging from vote buying, vote selling, to obstruction of officers, to the tune of N17, 218, 700. 00k.

The EFCC said one of the suspects was arrested with a sum of N13,500,000, and two others were arrested in Abaji; nine in Gwagwalada; four in Kuje, and the remaining four in Kwali.

The anti-graft agency said the suspects will be charged to court upon conclusion of investigations.

This was contained in a statement issued via its X handle @officialEFCC on Sunday, February 22, 2026.

“The suspects were arrested across the FCT, for offences ranging from vote buying, vote selling, to obstruction of officers, to the tune of N17, 218, 700. 00k (Seventeen Million, Two Hundred and Eighteen Thousand, Seven Hundred Naira only). One of the suspects was arrested with a sum of N13,500,000(Thirteen Million, Five Hundred Thousand Naira) in a car parked beside a polling booth in the Kwali local government area. Two of the suspects were arrested in Abaji; nine in Gwagwalada; four in Kuje, and the remaining four in Kwali.”

Nigerians react as EFCC arrests 20 for vote buying

@nation1404

Which party do they come from? And hope you all will see this to the end and not just another social media charade.

@Oriade1313

What happened to the people u people arrest during Buhari and Tinubu election.

@deyelloni

This is not your style. What happened to posting them with a board capturing their crime.

@Ikuli_zik

As long as the party is not mentioned. Don't worry. They have been released to APC already.

@David7581156819

This is one thing with the EFCC. They will never mention the party that are responsible for this vote buying.

FCT council polls: List of chairmanship winners

Recall that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) claimed five chairmanship seats in the FCT area council elections held on February 21, 2026.

Notable victories included Umar Abdullahi Abubakar in the Abaji area council and Christopher Maikalangu in Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC).

Gwagwalada saw PDP's Mohammed Kasim emerge victor, securing a significant win against APC's Yahaya Shehu.

FCT polls: Winner emerges in ADC candidate's polling unit

Legit.ng also reported that the African Democratic Congress (ADC) defeated the All Progressives Congress (APC) at Polling Unit 076 in Wuse Zone 4 in AMAC during the FCT council election

The ADC polled seven votes at the unit, while the APC secured two votes, and one ballot was declared invalid amid generally low voter turnout.

ADC chairmanship candidate, Moses Paul, alleged intimidation of party agents and blamed movement restrictions for poor participation.

Source: Legit.ng