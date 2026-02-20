Nyesom Wike, the FCT Minister, has been warned against an alleged plot to rig the area council election scheduled for Saturday, February 20

Paul Moses, one of the candidates of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), was seen in a viral video, sending a warning to the minister ahead of the election

The viral video has started generating reactions from Nigerians, with many being pessimistic about the potential of the ADC candidate in the election

Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has been warned against an alleged plot to rig the local council election scheduled for Saturday, February 21.

The elections are often referred to as the local government election in the 36 states of the country, but in the Nigerian capital, they are referred to as the "area council elections", and they carry greater importance.

Why Abuja area council election is important

This is due to the fact that states have governors and houses of assembly, but the FCT is administered by a minister appointed by the president. The closest elected bodies to the people are the area councils. They provide essential services such as local roads, water, healthcare, sanitation and schools. This makes their decision directly felt by the people and highly visible.

As the preparation for the area council elections intensifies, one of the candidates, identified as Paul Moses, was caught in a viral video, warning the FCT minister against the alleged plot to write the election result, adding that the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) is not like Obia-Akpor, which is Wike's local government in Rivers.

"Tell Wike AMAC is not the Obia-Akpor, he cannot write votes in here, we own this city".

Nigerians react as ADC candidate warns Wike

Moses outburst has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their reactions:

Abdul-Fatai (Omo Oshodi) described Moses as a content creator:

"Another content creator, but wait, is he going for Governorship or chairmanship? Because if it's chairmanship, then this one doesn't know the job and duty of a chairman of a Local government."

Eromosele questioned the candidate's political knowledge:

"Election is no emotion, but strategy and the people. This he has done, do you even know candidates for other parties?"

Sokratis criticised the candidate:

"You’re telling someone he cannot write results and still saying you own the city. When INEC announced the results, your face go first blur. Lmfao."

Yung accused the minister:

"Whatever you do, never allow Wike to write results because that's the only way he goes into every election and trust me he already has that aspect under control."

Talker.io expressed pessimism about Moses chances in the election:

"It's good to be bold, but more important to know that people are behind him. I mean, people eligible to vote, not political influencers o. A lot has changed since the last election. LP rode on the back of PO. It may not work out this time. I love your zeal, but God will help u tomorrow."

Wike declares public holiday for Abuja electionmeasures

Legit.ng earlier reported that the minister of the FCT has declared Friday, February 20, a work-free day and imposed a movement restriction across the territory from 8 pm on Friday to 6 pm on Saturday, February 21, to facilitate a free and fair Area Council election in the Nigerian capital.

The announcements were made in a special broadcast aired on national television and radio stations on Thursday, February 19. Wike, with the approval of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, said the measures were to enable residents to travel to their communities and participate fully in the elections for chairmen and councillors in the six area councils.

