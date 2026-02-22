The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Mohammed Kasim, has been declared the winner of the Gwagwalada Area Council in the Abuja area council elections conducted on Saturday, February 21.

Kasim was announced the winner of the poll by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), in the early hours of Sunday, February 22. He defeated the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), with over 4000 votes in the election.

Results of the elections at the polling units are collated at the wards, while the final collation takes place at the area council for the seats of the chairman.

637 candidates from 17 political parties contested in the election. The positions included six area council chairmanship seats and 62 councillors. The area councils are constituted of 10 wards each, except for AMAC, which has 12.

According to Premium Times, the PDP candidate garnered 22,165 votes while his closest rival got 17,788 votes. The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) scored 1,687 votes while the African Democratic Congress (ADC) scored 1,336 votes.

The other political parties' results in the election are listed below:

A: 151 AA: 116 ADP: 128 APM: 24 NNPP: 175

Meanwhile, Nigerians have started reacting to the video of the announcement that surfaced online. Below are some of their comments:

Iceman commended the PDP:

"Technically, PDP is still stronger than other parties, bar APC. What’s now the point of ADC when opposition could have just solved the mess within the PDP instead of its members running to ADC?"

Super said the results aligned with what is on INEC IREV and wondered why people still vote for PDP and APC:

"The announcement aligns with the results on IRev. Surprisingly for me, Nigerians are still voting for PDP and APC. What is happening in Nigeria?"

Dabs commented on the performance of APGA and the ADC in the election:

"APGA and ADC combining for barely 3k votes is the political equivalent of showing up to a party, waving, and leaving before the food arrives. Respect the effort, though."

Oma Ann associated the results with local dynamics at the Nigerian capital:

"Despite the broader political alignments in FCT, local dynamics clearly played a decisive role in Gwagwalada."

Legend commended the poll:

"Wow, Congratulations to Mohammed Kasim and the PDP on clinching the Gwagwalada chairmanship. A clear win with a strong margin over the APC shows the people have spoken. Democracy in action."

