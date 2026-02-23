APGA supporters have reacted to the recent donation of campaign vehicles by Obi Cubana for Tinubu's presidential campaign

Obi Cubana was appointed coordinator of City Boy Movement, a pro-Tinubu group in the South East

APGA members say that the development will lead to the defeat of Cubana's elder brother, Ikenna, who contests the House of Reps under APGA

APGA supporters have raised concerns after Obinna “Obi” Iyiegbu (Obi Cubana) became Southeast coordinator of the pro-Tinubu City Boy Movement and donated campaign buses worth hundreds of millions.

They warn his actions could hurt his elder brother, Ikenna Iyiegbu (Ike Cubana), who is contesting the House of Representatives seat in Idemili North and South, Anambra.

APGA supporters voice confusion over Obi Cubana’s City Boy Movement role for Tinubu. Photo credit: ccsoludo, Obi_cubana_ZSN

Prominent Anambra businessmen, including Cletus Uzoezie Oragwa (Zenco Oil) and Chief Christian Okonkwo (C-Energy Oil), alongside nightlife entrepreneur Obi Cubana and celebrity barman Cubana Chief Priest, donated a fleet of luxury buses worth hundreds of millions of naira to support President Bola Tinubu’s 2027 re-election campaign.

The donation was officially handed over to CityBoyMedia, a media and mobilisation platform closely affiliated with the City Boy Movement - a youth-driven socio-political and entertainment network known for its strong grassroots influence in the Southeast and beyond.

The buses are intended to enhance logistics, voter mobilisation, awareness campaigns, and grassroots outreach efforts in support of President Tinubu’s anticipated second-term bid.

Critics, however, have questioned the timing and motives, arguing that such high-value donations from business figures could raise concerns about influence-peddling, cronyism, or expectations of future favours.

The buses, understood to be high-capacity, air-conditioned luxury models suitable for long-distance travel, are expected to be branded with campaign messages and deployed across Anambra, Imo, Enugu, Abia, and Ebonyi states in the coming months.

However, APGA supporters have spoken against Obi Cubana's involvement in the high-profile donation and the City Boy Movement, describing the development as a betrayal of the political aspiration of his elder brother, Ikenna Iyiegbu, who is contesting the House of Representatives under the platform of APGA.

Is Obi Cubana betraying his brother Ike Cubana?

A stakeholder of APGA in Akwu Ukwu, Idemili South LGA of Anambra state, Mr Steve Uzoegwu, described Obi Cubana's involvement in the pro-Tinubu movement as a direct betrayal of the aspiration of his elder brother, Ikenna Iyiegbu (Ike Cubana), who he said is contesting the federal election under APGA.

In an exclusive telephone interview with Legit.ng correspondent on Saturday, February 14, Mr Uzoegwu said,

"How could his elder brother be contesting the House of Representatives election under APGA, and he is working for the APC government - injecting hundreds of millions of naira into the APC course?

"In the 2023 general election, Ikenna, his brother, contested the House of Representatives election in Idemili North and South Federal Constituency in Anambra state, and lost to the Labour Party candidate. Somebody would have expected that Obi Cubana should join forces with APGA and pull resources to deliver victory for his brother this time around, instead of campaigning for APC."

"I'm saying this because all of us are from the same local government area. When the time comes, are we to listen to Obi Cubana, or are we to listen to Ike Cubana? There is confusion - and, I think, Obi Cubana is sponsoring the confusion."

Obi Cubana backs Tinubu, APGA supporters react over impact on brother Ike’s campaign in Anambra. Photo: Obi_cubana_ZSN

Does APGA see Cubana's actions as betrayal?

However, a chieftain of APGA in Nkpor, Idemili North local government area of the state, Hon. Kelvin Okeke, reasoned differently. He said that Obi Cubana committed no offense in coordinating for President Tinubu's presidential election under the City Boy Movement.

In an exclusive telephone interview with Legit.ng correspondent on Saturday, February 14, Okeke said that Obi Cubana has the right to campaign for the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), even when his brother is contesting under APGA.

He submitted:

"You may be surprised by the way I sound. Yes, but it is true. Obi Cubana could be campaigning for Mr President under APC, and still ensure his brother's victory under APGA."

"Have all of us forgotten that APGA is not fielding a presidential candidate in 2027? Yes. APGA is adopting President Bola Tinubu as its presidential candidate in 2027. That is what Governor Charles Soludo said. So, APGA is not seeing Obi Cubana's support for Tinubu as a betrayal - APGA and APC are progressives working together. That is what Soludo said."

"Therefore, Obi Cubana's support for Tinubu cannot make or mar Ikenna's political aspiration in APGA. In 2023, Obi Cubana did not support Tinubu, yet his brother, who contested under APGA, still lost the election. All of us in Anambra know what happened. So, Hon. Ikenna Iyiegbu's victory or otherwise in 2027 is not dependent on Obi Cubana's support."

Obi Cubana denies City Boy resignation

