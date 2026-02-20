Donald Okwuosa labels City Boys Movement as social media influencers lacking grassroots political impact

Okwuosa questions Tinubu's chances in the Southeast due to perceived neglect and lack of development plans

The political analyst highlights Tinubu's neutrality on Nnamdi Kanu as a missed opportunity for regional support

Awka, Anambra State - A public affairs analyst, Donald Okwuosa, said members of the City Boys Movement are social media showboys who can't make much impact outside social media.

Okwuosa said politics deals more with the grassroots, not solely with social media influence or the circle of billionaires or influential people.

He said the City boys have only one vote each to cast for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 elections.

The political analyst stated this during an exclusive interview with Legit.ng on Sunday, February 15, 2026.

“Again, they are not politicians but business people and entertainers whose sphere of influence ends on social media alone. They have no hold on the grassroots.

“In fact, they don't even accept poor people within their circle. Only their fellow billionaires hang around them. Tell me one person among their circle who is poor, underprivileged, or less influential? None!

“Politics deals more with the grassroots, not solely with social media influence or the circle of billionaires or influential people. The City boys are social media showboys; they can't make much impact outside social media.”

Okwuosa said Tinubu will not perform better in the southeast in the 2027 election because of the City Boys.

He said there are antecedents to performing better, and any government that didn't perform well in the first tenure can never do better in the second tenure.

“Let's begin with his political appointments; the Southeast has been clearly sidelined. In terms of policies and developments, there is no properly mapped out plan for the southeast; nothing much to show that Tinubu's government has a strong presence there.

“Tinubu's indifference towards the trial and incarceration of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the IPOB movement leader, is another shot on his foot. His intervention would have made him a hero in the Southeast, but he chose to be neutral, whereas known terrorists and bandits in the north are under the federal government's subvention.”

