Obi Cubana has shared pictures of him and the south east team of the City Boy Movement during a courtesy visit to Governor Charles Soludo

The businessman shared a sneak peek of himself and his team's conversation with the Anambra governor

The meeting which comes amid the preparation for the 2027 elections has also sparked reactions online

Nigerian businessman and socialite Obinna Iyiegbu, aka Obi Cubana, and the south east team of City Boy Movement, a pro-Tinubu group, recently paid a courtesy visit to the Anambra state governor, Charles Soludo, at the Light House, Government House, Awka.

Obi Cubana shared pictures from the meeting on his social media page on Friday, February 20, 2026. The businessman revealed they discussed the progress of Anambra.

Other members of the delegation included HE Amb. Elijah Onyeagba, PhD; Hon. Ikenna Iyiegbu; Abig Nwankwo; Mr. Lucky; Sir Nonso Ozoemena; and other zonal executives of the movement.

Obi Cubana, however, sparked reactions after he declared Soludo a 'City Boy,' hinting at the governor's support for President Bola Tinubu's re-election.

"Spent the entire afternoon with my Prof. My Governor, the Ọluatuegwu ndi Anambra His Excellency Prof. C. C. Solution @ccsoludo Deep conversations, great plans for the state. Great job you are doing 👍 His Excellency is a City Boy," he wrote.

Recall that in January 2026, the City Boy Movement, one of the campaign groups aligned with the interest of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, appointed Obi Cubana as it’s southeast coordinator.

In related news, Legit.ng also reported that Obi Cubana's friend, Enviable Transport's old video resurfaced online, drawing attention to his past comments about Nigeria’s economic situation.

The clip captured the businessman openly criticising the state of the economy under the administration of Bola Tinubu. He also lamented the rising cost of goods and how inflation had negatively impacted his company.

The pictures Obi Cubana shared from his meeting with Governor Charles Soludo are below:

Comments as Obi Cubana meets Gov Soludo

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions as some netizens continue to critcise the businessman. Read them below:

anuli_umeh commented:

"Well it's not worth announcing , he is not a very important person."

_blackswag said:

"Nwoke, you're a DISAPPOINTMENT. Never knew I'd ever say this (-cos of the deep respect I'd always had for you). "Great Plans for the State"..still planning?.For how many years? Don't you see ABIA State & what is happening there, bros?? Why do you guys "SPIN" the truth so much? To what gain? To what end??"

jernald_couture_ wrote:

"Una conversation no dey ever dey shallow. Always deep deep without deep results. Deeper life di na nwoke."

official_nerogold commented:

"I just remembered that almost all the city boys ones had efcc case before allegedly are u think what am thinking."

ukayashiegbu commented:

"Two of you should enjoy while it lasts.. Peter Obi no be una mate sha."

