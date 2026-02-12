The City Boy Movement labelled reports of Obi Cubana’s resignation as the work of malicious mischief-makers looking to sow confusion

In a statement from the group, it insisted that the businessman remains active in Southeast political consultations

The group also debunked claims that Cubana vowed that Peter Obi would get "zero votes" in 2027

The City Boy Movement, a political support group working towards the re-election of President Bola Tinubu, has dismissed reports claiming that popular businessman, Obinna Iyiegbu, widely known as Obi Cubana, resigned from his position as the group’s Southeast Coordinator.

The denial comes just weeks after the nightlife mogul was announced as a key figure in the movement, with his appointment letter reportedly delivered personally by the group’s convener, Seyi Tinubu.

Soon after the announcement, reports surfaced online suggesting that the businessman had quietly stepped down from the role, prompting speculation among political observers and fans.

City Boy Movement labelled reports of Obi Cubana’s resignation as the work of malicious mischief-makers. Photos: Obi Cubana/Bola Tinubu.

Source: Instagram

In a statement signed by Uche Nworah, Director of Media and Publicity for the City Boy Movement in the Southeast, the organisation described the resignation claims as false and misleading.

Obi Cubana's effort in City Boy movement

According to the statement, Obi Cubana remains fully involved in the activities of the group and continues to participate in consultations across the Southeast.

“Chief Dr. Iyiegbu has not resigned from the City Boy Movement. On the contrary, he has been actively engaged, alongside other members of the movement, in consultations with stakeholders across Southeast Nigeria,” the statement read.

The group also advised members of the public to disregard the viral claims, describing them as products of misinformation and clickbait.

Beyond the resignation story, the statement also addressed another claim circulating online.

According to the movement, there were reports alleging that Obi Cubana had stated that former Anambra State governor, Peter Obi, would not receive votes in the Southeast during the 2027 presidential election.

The group described the allegation as entirely false, adding that it appeared to be an attempt to create tension between the businessman and the Labour Party leader.

It further noted that Obi Cubana regards Peter Obi as an elder brother, dismissing the rumoured statement as baseless.

The City Boy Movement emphasised that every Nigerian has the constitutional right to support any political party or movement of their choice.

It warned against the culture of vilifying individuals for their political affiliations, noting that democracy thrives on freedom of association.

The clarification has stirred conversations across social media, where many Nigerians continue to debate the growing involvement of entertainers and business figures in politics.

Some users welcomed the group’s statement, saying public figures should be allowed to support any candidate without facing pressure or rumours.

Read the statement here:

The group also debunked claims that Cubana vowed that Peter Obi would get "zero votes" in 2027. Photos: Obi Cubana.

Source: Instagram

Obi Cubana opens up on retirement plan

Legit.ng previously reported that Obi Cubana revealed his plans to retire from active business life at 60.

The 50-year-old said he looks forward to a stage in his life where he can finally slow down, travel the world, and enjoy life with his wife.

In a recent interview, the Cubana Group founder shared that his retirement plan is not just about resting, but also about celebrating life after years of hard work.

Source: Legit.ng