A young Nigerian lady who was denied admission by the University of Ibadan after she failed the post-UTME is trending online

She revealed in her post how emotional she became after she saw her score following her first post-UTME attempt

Despite the setbacks, she took another JAMB exam, applied to the University of Ibadan, and secured admission

The University of Ibadan (UI) has offered admission to a young lady who failed the post-UTME examination years ago,, as she took to social media to celebrate her admission into the institution.

She explained in a viral post that she had attempted the post-UTME examination of the school but failed it, and it made her emotional as she broke into tears.

University of Ibadan student celebrat. es after overcoming post-UTME setback. Right Image for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: TikTok/cherishokere325, Getty Images/OLYMPIA DE MAISMONT

Source: TikTok

University of Ibadan celebrates admission

She wrote another examination and picked the University of Ibadan, but she was scared she was going to fail the post-UTME again, so she changed to another institution.

According to her TikTok post, the young lady narrated that she was motivated by her sister, and she eventually changed back to the University of Ibadan.

Fast forward, she was offered admission into the university, and she took to social media to celebrate it and recall her previous experience:

She wrote:

"Omo I cried when I failed UI post-UTME that year😔😭 but I thank God for making it possible for me to celebrate my matric with my family. Special thanks to Mom for coming all the way from Owerri just to celebrate me. My mummy even cooked and bought drinks for my matric 🥹😭 and to my sisters for never letting me give up. I remember going to do a change of institution because I was scared of failing again. I thought I wasn’t going to get UI. In fact, I had already changed it to another school."

University of Ibadan offers admission to lady who once failed post-UTME, her story trends. Photo Source: TikTok/cherishokere325

Source: TikTok

@cherishokere325 continued in her post:

"My sisters encouraged me, and I thought, “I can actually do this,” so I went back and changed it back to UI. I did A-levels (Cambridge) and another JAMB, and finally I’m celebrating my matric."

"I don’t know how to thank my dad, but the man is too much🥹😭 thank you for everything you did for me on my matric day. I love you, daddy."

"I’m truly grateful to everyone 🥹😭😭😭. Your love, support, and encouragement mean the world to me. And I’m proud of myself for making it!!"

Reactions as UI admits lady

Přẽçĩøũş_øv_şŵẽẽťłĩfẽ noted:

"Congratulations to you cox i i know I'll celebrate mine next year in oau."

Dollar wrote:

"Congratulations my bby."

Mandex Bby explained:

"Congratulations big baby."

Esther added:

"Congratulations my love."

Blessing noted:

"Congrats my love."

Treasure’s Island said:

"I feel so emotional right now 🥹I’m proud of you for being that resilient, strong, determined woman."

Yourbaldfriend noted:

"I'm proud of you girllll congratulations."

mãƴ noted:

"Congratulations."

Gloria noted:

"Awwwn. The write ups are so lovely congratulations ml."

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a University of Ibadan medical student who scored 89 out of 100 in the post-UTME examination shared the 5 things that helped him succeed in the exam.

He also warned candidates about a common mistake many UI aspirants make and advised them to prepare early, study past questions, and understand how the exam is set.

University of Ibadan student shares post-UTME score

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a University of Ibadan (UI) student who wanted to study Medicine shared his admission story.

He said he applied to UI, wrote JAMB and post-UTME, but did not meet the cut-off for Medicine. As a result, the school gave him another course.

Source: Legit.ng