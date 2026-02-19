Chukwuemeka lamented how inflation under the current administration caused the cost of tricycles for his business to jump from $20m to $50m

Despite his earlier complaints about the biting economic situation, the businessman recently donated a fleet of buses to the City Boy Movement

An old video of Ituma Chukwuemeka, the CEO of Enviable Transport, has resurfaced online, drawing fresh attention to his past comments about Nigeria’s economic situation.

The clip, which appears to have been recorded months ago, captured the businessman openly criticising the state of the economy under the administration of Bola Tinubu.

In the footage, Chukwuemeka lamented the rising cost of goods and how inflation had negatively impacted his company.

Chukwuemeka laments how inflation under the current administration has affected his business. Photos: Obi Cubana/Bola Tinubu.

“If you are in Nigeria, you will know that we have been dealing with inflation for the past two to three years. Everything has gone up,” he said.

He further explained how the soaring exchange rate affected his business operations.

He stated.

“This has also affected me, affected my company as a group. Because if, for example, the number of tricycles we used to buy before was costing us $20m, now it is costing us $50m.”

The resurfaced video comes barely a week after Chukwuemeka donated buses to the City Boy Movement, a support group backing President Tinubu’s re-election bid.

His involvement with the movement signalled clear political alignment with the current administration.

The move placed him alongside notable businessmen such as Obi Cubana and Cubana Chiefpriest, who have also publicly declared support for the President.

Their collective stance has drawn mixed reactions from Nigerians across social media platforms.

Watch the video here:

Reactions trail Chukwuemeka's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@favouritelawyer stated:

"I’m wondering how you all will influence the govt after election. A govt that has one more term to rule. Something is telling you that if thy are successfully installed that they wil be listening to you? Asin if they don’t listen to you or fufil their promise what will you hold them with? “I won’t vote for you next term? Ndi guy"

@fabulosgloria wrote:

"I m surprised people are shocked at these men’s actions. It was always glaring from day one."

@maryajator:

"The movement means nothing. Let the election be done free and fair. I trust my Anambarians to wipe you guys off the chart"

