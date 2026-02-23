Rauf Aregbesola has clarified that joining ADC was deliberate, describing it as a platform for his 2027 political vision

According to him, failed efforts to reform the APC and subsequent expulsion prompted a search for an alternative political vehicle

The former Osun governor has framed the move as a choice between quitting politics or pursuing goals elsewhere

Former Minister of Interior and National Secretary of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Rauf Aregbesola, has clarified that he did not defect to the party but deliberately joined it as a platform to pursue his political vision ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Aregbesola explains why APC expulsion pushed him to join ADC and remain active in Nigerian politics. Photo: rauf_aregbesola

Source: Facebook

Aregbesola made the clarification in a video shared on X on Monday, February 23, where he appeared to be addressing supporters of the ADC.

In the video, he told Nigerians he adopted the party as a vehicle to lead the country “out of darkness.”

“For context, I did not defect to ADC,” he said.

“I joined ADC as a platform to lead Nigerians from the darkness it is now to a new light.”

The former Osun state governor explained that his move followed what he described as failed efforts to reform the All Progressives Congress (APC) from within.

“After a long effort to correct the madness in APC, which the current leadership of the political party refused to do, rather than listen to our word of caution and advice, they expelled me,” he said.

“They expelled me without due process. All those who were with me were also expelled.”

He added that the situation left him and his loyalists with only two choices.

“Now we have just two options: to abandon politics or to remain in politics and have a new platform to pursue our objective and vision for our people and the nation,” he stated.

The APC had earlier in January 2025 announced Aregbesola’s expulsion over alleged anti-party activities. The former two-term Osun governor had led a faction within the party known as The Osun Progressives, which was later rebranded as the Omoluabi Caucus.

Watch video below:

Aregbesola warns defections won’t secure victory

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Rauf Aregbesola warned that defections by governors to the APC cannot guarantee electoral victory for Bola Tinubu in 2027.

He cautioned party leaders against relying on political realignments as a winning strategy. According to him, Nigerians increasingly judge administrations by economic realities, governance quality, and responsiveness rather than party size or elite endorsements.

After APC crisis, Aregbesola says joining ADC was a necessary step, not defection. Photo: rauf_aregbesola

Source: Facebook

Aregbesola, however, urged the ruling party to prioritise reforms, internal democracy, and citizen-focused policies.

Aregbesola blames APC, backs ADC alternative

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that former Interior Minister Rauf Aregbesola blamed the All Progressives Congress for Nigeria’s deepening hardship.

Aregbesola, who said worsening living conditions, rising costs, and insecurity reflect policy failures, insisted that the ruling party has lost touch with ordinary Nigerians and can no longer inspire confidence among citizens struggling to survive daily realities.

The politician urged Nigerians to consider the African Democratic Congress as a credible alternative.

Source: Legit.ng