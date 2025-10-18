Rauf Aregbesola accuses the ruling APC of mismanaging Nigeria through greed and poor governance

The former Osun governor says the African Democratic Congress is now the only credible alternative capable of rescuing Nigeria

Former Kwara governor Abdulfatah Ahmed and ex-minister Bolaji Abdullahi declare that both APC and PDP have failed Nigerians

Former Osun State Governor and National Secretary of the African Democratic Congress, Rauf Aregbesola, has accused the ruling All Progressives Congress of plunging Nigerians into hardship through failed leadership.

He said the party’s incompetence, greed, and lack of direction have deepened hunger, insecurity, and poverty across the country.

APC has failed Nigerians, says Aregbesola

Speaking on Saturday at the inauguration of the ADC Secretariat in Ilorin, Kwara State, Aregbesola said governance under the APC has become self-serving, leaving citizens to bear the brunt of bad policies, PUNCH reported..

“Under the current administration, hunger has taken over the land. Governance has been reduced to personal enrichment and political intimidation. Nigerians are suffering because of the failure of leadership at all levels under the APC,” Aregbesola said.

He accused the party of silencing opposition voices through intimidation, noting that any ruling party confident in its popularity would not be afraid of dissent.

“If the APC is confident of its strength, it would not be hounding and haunting opposition members everywhere,” he said.

Aregbesola described the ADC as a party founded on conscience and service, expressing confidence that growing public anger would propel it to victory in 2027.

“The hatred of Nigerians for the ruling party is obvious, and the party that will harvest that unpopularity is the ADC,” he declared.

ADC leaders vow to challenge ruling party

Also speaking, former Kwara State Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed said the unveiling of the ADC Secretariat marked the start of a new political era in the state.

“This is the beginning of a new direction in our political experience. The ADC is poised to entrench a party that reflects the true aspirations of Kwarans,” Ahmed stated.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary and former Minister of Youth and Sports, Bolaji Abdullahi, dismissed the Peoples Democratic Party as a “dead party awaiting its obituary,” arguing that the ADC was now the only credible opposition to the APC.

He also decried the rising insecurity in Kwara’s rural areas, saying the wave of attacks on farmers has crippled agriculture and worsened economic suffering.

Aregbesola’s remarks are the latest in a growing wave of criticism of the APC from within and outside its former members, many of whom have accused the ruling party of losing touch with the people.

