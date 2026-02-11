Labour Party members in Oyo State defect to the African Democratic Congress (ADC) ahead of the 2027 election

The ADC chairman claims the party offers mass-oriented policies and internal democracy, unlike other political parties

Yinka Olona urges ADC members to reject thuggery and aim for positive change in Nigeria

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Ibadan, Oyo State - Some members of the Labour Party (LP) in Oyo State have dumped the party for the African Democratic Congress (ADC)

The LP members and other political parties in Oyo State defected to the ADC on Wednesday, February 11, 2026.

A former LP member now ADC, Aderibigbe Aderoju, explained the reason for jumping the coalition ahead of the 2027 election.

“Our decision to join the party is hinged on its mass-oriented policies.”

The state chairman of ADC, Yinka Olona, said the party is the only one with practicable internal democracy, and assured the new members of the necessary support.

As reported by The Punch, Olona stated this during the unveiling of the South Senatorial District in Ibadan South-West Local Government area of the state.

“The ADC remains the hope of the masses in Nigeria as other parties have failed in the implementation of their various policies.

“There is neither discrimination nor imposition of candidates in the ADC, unlike other political parties, where Godfatherism has become the order of the day.”

He called on ADC members to shun thuggery and other vices that could undermine the party’s good intentions in the 2027 general elections.

“The Nigerians are looking unto the ADC to deliver them from the increasing poverty rate, insecurity, and other menaces that are bedevilling the country.”

2027: Amaechi explains why ADC may struggle

Recall that the former minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, warned that ADC might struggle to win southern support if it fields a northern presidential candidate.

He urged the party to consider capacity, age, and zoning realities when choosing its flagbearer for the 2027 elections.

The former minister still pledged to support whoever emerges from the ADC primary, despite his reservations.

2027: How ADC'll choose presidential candidate

Legit.ng also reported that former Kaduna state governor and ADC chieftain Malam Nasir El-Rufai said the party rejected zoning and opted for open presidential primaries.

El-Rufai said the ADC quietly mobilised at the grassroots level and began membership registration ahead of congresses and conventions.

The former governor said the ADC planned to unveil an ethical governance manifesto and backed electronic transmission of election results.

Source: Legit.ng