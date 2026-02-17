Kano governor Abba Yusuf has explained that his move to the APC was based on what he described as a strategic decision for Kano’s progress

He said the state’s size and importance make it necessary to work closely with the federal government for development

The governor also used the grand rally to appreciate key APC leaders and reassure supporters about unity and stability

Legit.ng Journalist Muslim Muhammad Yusuf is a 2025 Wole Soyinka Award winner, with over 8 years of experience in investigative reporting, human rights, politics, governance, and accountability in Nigeria.

Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, has opened up on why he decided to dump his former party and join the All Progressives Congress (APC), saying the move was driven by the need to reposition Kano for faster development.

The governor made the remark while addressing party leaders and supporters during the 2026 Grand Rally held at the Sani Abacha Stadium, Kano, on Monday, February 16.

Kano governor Abba Yusuf has explained that his move to the APC was based on what he described as a strategic decision for Kano’s progress. Photo: @kyusufabba

Source: Facebook

His comments were contained in a statement released by his spokesperson, Sunusi Bature Dawakin-Tofa.

Governor Yusuf said Kano is too important to remain politically isolated from the federal government, adding that the state must be strategically placed where it can benefit from national programmes and investments.

According to him, his decision was not based on personal ambition but on responsibility to the people of Kano.

“It is about placing Kano in a position where it can fully participate in national development and secure a better future for its citizens,” he said.

Governor speaks on Tinubu’s agenda.

The governor also stated that Kano must be part of President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, stressing that the reforms being introduced at the federal level require commitment and proper implementation to deliver results.

He expressed confidence that with APC backing and cooperation from the federal government, Kano would be better positioned to move forward in stability.

During the rally, Yusuf appreciated Vice President Kashim Shettima and several governors who attended the event, describing their presence as a sign of unity and support.

He also praised former APC national chairman Abdullahi Ganduje, the Kano APC chairman Abdullahi Abbas, and lawmakers from both the national and state assemblies for standing with his administration.

APC chairman urges members to support Yusuf

In his remarks, the APC national chairman, Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, called on party members to rally behind the governor.

He said the large turnout at the event showed that Kano APC members were united and ready to push the party’s agenda in the state.

Kano governor Abba Yusuf has explained the main reason behind his decision to join the APC. @kyusufabba

Source: Facebook

Several APC leaders, including Ganduje, Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin, and other party stakeholders, pledged full cooperation and loyalty to Yusuf.

They assured the governor of their support, saying the party was determined to maintain stability and ensure Kano benefits from federal opportunities.

Recall: Yusuf resigned from NNPP

Legit.ng recalls that Governor Yusuf formally resigned from the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in January after he visited President Tinubu at the State House, Abuja.

He had blamed his exit on what he described as deepening internal crises and prolonged leadership disputes within the NNPP.

In recent months, several governors elected under opposition parties have also defected to the APC, a development that continues to reshape Nigeria’s political landscape ahead of the 2027 elections.

Abba will regret his actions - Kwankwaso.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso said he was and pained by Governor Abba Yusuf’s defection from the NNPP to the APC

He rejected claims that an internal crisis forced the governor’s exit, insisting the NNPP remained stable and united.

Kwankwaso warned that Abba Yusuf and his allies would face political consequences and could regret the move in the future

Source: Legit.ng