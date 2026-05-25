APM Senatorial Candidate Speaks on Eid Al Adha 2026

The Allied Peoples Movement (APM) candidate for the Oyo Central senatorial district, Olufemi Ajadi, has called on Nigerian leaders and the well-to-do to always show compassion to the people at the grassroots while speaking on the 2026 celebration of the Eid al-Adha.

Ajadi made the call while distributing over 500 bags of rice to residents, party members, state executives, and key stakeholders across Oyo State ahead of the forthcoming Eid al-Adha celebration.

Eid al Adha: Olufemi Ajadi urges politicians to show compassion to the people Photo Credit: @OlufemiAjadio

Source: Twitter

The gesture, which forms part of his annual humanitarian outreach, was aimed at easing economic hardship and strengthening unity among party executives, party members, and residents within the senatorial district during the festive period.

Ajadi said the distribution was a continuation of his commitment to supporting vulnerable households and fostering community solidarity, especially at a time when many families are facing rising food prices and economic pressure.

He explained that Eid al-Adha is rooted in sacrifice, sharing, and compassion, adding that political leadership must consistently reflect empathy for the people, regardless of political affiliation or election cycles.

According to him, the intervention was extended to party executives, grassroots mobilizers, youth groups, and key stakeholders across the senatorial district to ensure equitable distribution across different segments of the political structure in Oyo State.

Ajadi further noted that the initiative was designed to complement household food needs during the festive season, stressing that small acts of support can significantly ease the burden on families affected by economic challenges.

He urged political leaders at all levels to prioritise welfare-driven initiatives that have a direct impact on citizens, emphasising that leadership should go beyond campaigns to sustained service delivery and humanitarian engagement.

Beneficiaries of the rice distribution expressed appreciation for the gesture, describing it as timely and thoughtful amid rising food costs across the country.

They commended Ajadi for maintaining close contact with grassroots members and consistently demonstrating what they described as people-oriented leadership.

The distribution exercise was carried out across selected locations within Oyo Central Senatorial District and coordinated through local party structures to ensure fairness and orderly sharing.

Political observers in the state noted that such interventions have become a key feature of political engagement in Nigeria, particularly during festive seasons, as politicians seek to connect with constituents beyond electoral promises.

As the Eid al-Adha celebration approaches, Ajadi reaffirmed his commitment to continuing similar initiatives aimed at supporting families and promoting unity among residents of Oyo State.

Source: Legit.ng