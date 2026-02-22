Senate President Godswill Akpabio faced protests over the perceived PDP takeover of APC structures in Akwa Ibom

Disgruntled members of the ruling APC accused new entrants of hijacking party processes during the recent state congress

Imminent electoral battles ignited fresh concerns over the APC's unity and Akpabio’s political future in Akwa Ibom

Uyo, Akwa Ibom State - Senate President Godswill Akpabio is facing mounting political pressure in Akwa Ibom following a dramatic protest by aggrieved members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) during the party’s state congress.

Legit.ng gathered on Sunday, February 22, that the protest, which took place at Akpabio's residence, came amid allegations that former members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), reportedly aligned with Governor Umo Eno, have taken over key structures and leadership positions within the APC in the state.

Akpabio reportedly loses APC grip

As reported by Leadership, eyewitnesses described the scene as tense, with a large crowd of party faithful gathering outside Akpabio’s residence to express their displeasure over what they termed a “forceful takeover” of the party by new entrants. The protesters, chanting slogans and carrying placards, accused former PDP members of hijacking the APC’s internal processes during the state congress.

One of the protesters, who identified himself simply as an APC stakeholder, said:

“We built this party from the ground up. Now, people who never believed in APC are taking over our structures. This is unacceptable.”

Another protester directly addressed the senate president, urging him to distance the party from the new entrants.

“Tell the so-called ‘APC United’ new entrants ‘Kappa Party Nnyin Nno Nnyin.’ We don’t need PDP members again,” he said in a mix of English and Ibibio, reflecting the intensity of the crowd’s frustration.

The protest follows growing speculation that Governor Umo Eno and several PDP loyalists have significantly influenced the outcome of the APC state congress, effectively reshaping the party’s leadership landscape in Akwa Ibom. Some APC members claimed the development signals a broader political realignment in the state that could diminish the influence of long-standing party figures, including Akpabio.

A senior APC member who spoke on condition of anonymity described the situation as “a struggle for the soul of the party,” adding:

“What happened at the congress was not organic. It was coordinated. Many of us feel sidelined and betrayed.”

As of press time, neither the senate president nor the incumbent Akwa Ibom State governor had issued an official statement addressing the protest or the allegations of a takeover.

The unfolding crisis could have significant implications for party cohesion in Akwa Ibom ahead of future electoral contests. The APC state congress, originally intended to consolidate party structures, has instead exposed deep divisions, raising questions about unity and leadership within the party in the oil-rich state.

How Akpabio will navigate the internal crisis may ultimately determine his continued political standing within Akwa Ibom’s evolving political landscape.

