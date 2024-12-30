Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Ikot Ekpene, Akwa Ibom state - The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has said the 10th National Assembly (NASS) endorsed President Bola Tinubu’s creation of regional development commissions because it sends development to the grassroots.

Akpabio said President Tinubu also allocated ministries not based on votes, but on the needs basis.

Akapbio said Tinubu is sending empowerment to most regions in Nigeria. Photo credit: @SPNigeria

He stated this while speaking during his 2024 Empowerment/Constituency briefing held at the Ikot Ekpene Township Stadium in Akwa Ibom state on Monday, December 30.

He said President Tinubu has shown love and commitment to the development of South-South and South East regions, Vanguard reports.

The senator representing Akwa Ibom Northwest senatorial district urged the people of both regions to continue to support President Tinubu’s administration

“And the 10th National Assembly believes strongly that development should go to the grassroot, and therefore we decided to create regional developmental nexus for the president to use in sending empowerment to most regions in Nigeria.

“So we have the Northwest Development Commission, already signed, we have South West Development Commission about to be signed. We have the North Central Development Commission almost being signed.

“We also have the South South Development Commission about to be signed. In addition key ministries have been allocated not on the basis of votes, but on the needs basis.”

Akpabio mentions 'stubborn ministers' to Tinubu

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Akpabio urged President Tinubu to call some of his ministers to order.

Akpabio made the call while addressing Tinubu during the 2025 budget presentation at the National Assembly.

President Tinubu presented the budget at a joint session with the House of Representatives on December 18, 2024.

