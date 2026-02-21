APC Bolari East Ward Assistant Secretary, Edwin Chukwujekwu, was elected through consensus during the party’s ward congress in Gombe Local Government Area

Assistant Secretary-elect, Edwin Chukwujekwu, said his emergence reflected the APC’s commitment to inclusiveness, national unity and equal participation for non-indigenes

Chairman, Ward and Local Government Congress Committee, Danjuma Dabo, said the congress followed the APC constitution and commended the peaceful conduct of the exercise

Gombe state - An indigene of Anambra state, Edwin Chukwujekwu, has been elected Assistant Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bolari East Ward, in Gombe Local Government Area.

The election took place during the party’s ward congress and was conducted through consensus, alongside the emergence of other ward executive members.

APC: Election reflects party inclusiveness, says Chukwujekwu

Reacting to his emergence, Chukwujekwu said his election demonstrated the APC’s commitment to internal democracy and national unity.

He described the outcome as encouraging for non-indigenes living in the state, noting that the party had shown respect for inclusiveness and equal participation.

“I feel happy being among the party leaders at the grassroots. My election reflects the nationality of the party and I advise my other Igbo kinsmen and women to try to play along with the party," he said.

He added that his experience over the past four years in the state showed that non-indigenes were fully accommodated within the party structure.

Call for greater participation by non-indigenes

Chukwujekwu further urged other non-indigenes resident in Gombe state to take active part in party politics, stressing that the APC remained open to all Nigerians regardless of origin.

He also commended Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, citing the governor’s inclusive leadership style, which he said was evident in the appointment of an Igbo indigene as Special Assistant on Inter-Community Affairs.

APC officials affirm consensus process

Presenting the list of ward executives from the 10 wards in Gombe Local Government Area, Danjuma Dabo, Chairman of the Ward and Local Government Congress Committee, said the process followed the party’s constitution.

“Election through consensus is part of the APC Constitution,” Dabo said.

He expressed satisfaction with the peaceful conduct of the congress and called on party stakeholders to sustain the unity displayed, describing it as vital to strengthening the party ahead of the 2027 general elections.

