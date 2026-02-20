The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) condemns the stepping down of chairmanship candidates as shameful and undemocratic

Two chairmanship candidates withdrew without party approval, allegedly at the behest of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister Nyesom Wike

PDP warns against forced consensus undermining true democracy ahead of the FCT council elections on Saturday, February 21, 2026

FCT, Abuja - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said it did not approve the stepping down of two of its Chairmanship candidates for the Saturday Federal Capital Territory (FCT) council elections.

The PDP said the stepping down was done without the consent of the party, describing it as shameful.

Legit.ng reports that the PDP Chairmanship candidates for the Abuja Municipal Area Council, AMAC, and Bwari area councils stepped down for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

AA chairmanship candidate, Godson Nemieboka, stepped down from the AMAC race and endorsed the APC contender.

The stepping down agreement was brokered by the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike.

The main opposition party alleged that the move was orchestrated by those parading themselves “as leaders of the PDP, whose only interest is to ‘hold’ the party for the President.”

As reported by Daily Trust, National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Comrade Ini Ememobong, made this known in a statement issued on Friday, February 20, 2026.

Ememobong said the PDP National Working Committee was dismayed by the withdrawal or stepping down of the two chairmanship candidates.

“This action is anti-democratic in every sense and is hereby totally condemned by the Party. Democracy thrives on healthy electoral contests, not forced or induced melodramatic consensus, as currently witnessed in the build-up to the FCT local council elections.

“This is exactly what they intended to do to Nigerians, when close to the Presidential elections, they can compel, induce, or cajole all the other candidates to step down or withdraw for the President to have a smooth sail back to Aso Rock Villa, despite the abysmal performance of his administration.”

