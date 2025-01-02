Popular Abuja-based pastor and televangelist, Prophet Joshua Iginla, has released his 2025 prophecy

In his message, Iginla warned President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Senator Godswill Akpabio, and Nyesom Wike of big challenges ahead

Legit.ng reports that over the years, it has become a tradition for Nigerian pastors to engage in the annual ritual of releasing prophecies for the New Year

FCT, Abuja - Prophet Joshua Iginla of the Champions Royal Assembly (Joshua Iginla Ministries), has asked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to pay attention to his health.

Legit.ng reports that Iginla shared his New Year message during a cross-over service held in his church in Abuja on Tuesday, December 31, 2024.

Prophet Joshua Iginla of the Champion Royal Assembly has warned of a possible medical emergency for President Tinubu. Photo credits: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Joshua Iginla Ministries

'Pray for your health', Iginla to Tinubu, Wike

Prophet Iginla also warned Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, the current minister of the federal capital territory (FCT) concerning his health.

He said:

“President Tinubu must pay attention to his health and give himself much rest so that the enemy does not take that as a way of giving him a strong blow because I saw a medical emergency.

“For the senate president, Godswill Akpabio, he is going to have a lot of strong resistance from the strong Northern powers. They want to move a vote of no confidence or impeachment process against him.

“As for the FCT minister, he should pray concerning his health. He has to pray for his health."

Watch the full video of the programme below:

