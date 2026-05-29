Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane has predicted the outcome of this year's UEFA Champions League final

Arsenal FC will take on Paris Saint-Germain in the UCL final in Budapest, Hungary, on Saturday, May 30

The Gunners are gunning for their first title, while Les Parisiens are aiming for their second consecutive title

Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane has named his favourite to win this year's UEFA Champions League final between Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday, May 30.

The Bavarians lost to Les Parisiens 6-5 on aggregate in the tournament semifinal, while the Gunners beat Atletico Madrid in the first semifinal.

Bayern Munich played out a 1-1 draw with PSG at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday, May 6, with Ousmane Dembele scoring in the 3rd minute, before Harry Kane scored an equaliser in the 90+4 minute.

Bayern Munich forward, Harry Kane tips Paris Saint-Germain to beat Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League final. Photo by: Lionel Hahn.

Source: Getty Images

Arsenal, on the other hand, recorded a 1-0 win over the Spanish giants, with England international Bukayo Saka scoring the only goal at Emirates Stadium on May 5.

Kane praises Arsenal and PSG

Former Tottenham Hotspur forward, Harry Kane believes Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain possess quality teams playing in the UEFA Champions League final.

According to UK Metro, the England captain stated that PSG will be a difficult nut for the Gunners to crack.

Kane labelled Arsenal as one of the best teams in the world following their current form after winning the Premier League. He said:

"It’s two different styles playing against each other but I think it will be a really even test. Both teams have good qualities and can be dangerous.

"Paris Saint-Germain are obviously reigning champions, they’re a difficult team to beat but I think Arsenal have shown this year that they can be one of the best teams in Europe, for sure. It will be an interesting final, we’ll have to see what happens."

Kane tips PSG to beat Arsenal

England forward Harry Kane has tipped Paris Saint-Germain to win their second consecutive UEFA Champions League trophy.

According to Sportskeeda, Kane said the Ligue 1 champions have a slight advantage over the Premier League champions. He said:

Fabian Ruiz Pena, Achraf Hakimi and Joao Neves during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 semi-final match between Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal FC. Photo by: Catherine Steenkeste.

Source: Getty Images

"Two totally different teams in the way they play but two very strong teams. It will be an interesting final, for sure.

"I think PSG being the reigning champions obviously hold the right to maybe be slight favourites. But overall I think it will be two top teams going at it, it’ll be an even match."

Meanwhile, Arsenal are chasing their first-ever UEFA Champions League title when they face the Ligue 1 champions on May 30.

The Gunners previously reached the final during the 2005/06 season, where they lost 2-1 to Barcelona, with Henrik Larsson playing a decisive role against Arsene Wenger’s 10-man side.

The North London club are currently full of confidence after ending their 22-year wait for the Premier League title under Mikel Arteta.

Arteta unhappy over leaked video

Legit.ng previously reported that Arteta was left frustrated after a private video emerged online ahead of the Champions League final.

The Arsenal manager was seen in the footage confidently telling supporters: “On Saturday, we are going to be Champions of Europe.”

Source: Legit.ng