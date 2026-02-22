Samuel Danjuma Shekwolo won the much-followed 2026 Kuje area council chairmanship election by over 1,400 votes

Kuje election results showed the dominance of the APC with victories in five of the six area councils in the FCT

The total registered voters for the Kuje election in Abuja stood at 147,271, with 39,799 accredited members of the electorate

Kuje, Abuja - Samuel Danjuma Shekwolo of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has won the 2026 Kuje area council chairmanship election in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) with a margin of over 1,400 votes.

On Sunday afternoon, February 22, Premium Times reported that the returning officer, Professor Nkiruka Odoh, declared Shekwolo the winner after collating the results at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office in Kuje.

Prof. Joash Amupitan-led INEC finally announces the winner of the 2026 Kuje area council chairmanship election in the FCT. Photo credit: @inecnigeria

Kuje area council chairmanship-elect emerges

The results were announced in the presence of party agents, journalists, and election observers, The Punch noted.

The APC candidate, Shekwolo, secured 17,269 votes to defeat his closest rival, Zakwoyi Danlami of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who garnered 15,824 votes.

Shekwolo, winning by a margin of 1,445 votes, also carried six of the 10 wards to secure victory over the PDP candidate.

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) candidate trailed in a distant third place with 4,305 votes.

The final results for Kuje, as declared by INEC, are highlighted below:

No. of registered voters: 147,271

No. of accredited voters: 39,799

A: 24

AA: 5

ADC: 716

ADP: 84

APC: 17,269

NNPP: 175

PDP: 15,824

SDP: 25

APGA: 4,305

APM: 58

ZLP: 6

Total valid votes: 38,491

Total rejected votes: 1,097

Total vote cast: 39,588

Nentawe Yilwatda-led APC clinches victory in five of the six FCT area council elections held on February 21, 2026. Photo credit: @APCNewMedia

Legit.ng reports that the APC won in five of the six area council elections held in the FCT on Saturday, February 21.

The APC candidates won in Kuje, Kwali, AMAC, Abaji and Bwari area councils, while the PDP won in Gwagwalada.

An X video capturing the moment INEC declared Shekwolo the winner can be viewed below:

Tinubu congratulates winners of FCT elections

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu congratulated the winners of the 2026 elections in the FCT.

According to a statement issued by the presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu urged the winners to serve with humility, patriotism, and dedication, describing the mandate given to them by the people as “a sacred trust.”

The Nigerian leader commended Nyesom Wike, minister of the FCT, for his 'remarkable achievements in the territory, which have yielded political dividends to the governing APC.'

